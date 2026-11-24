OUR PICKS The President Is Acting Like He Works for China | Election Deniers Despair: Even Donald Trump Isn’t Buying What They’re Selling | Why Trump Rescued Jensen Huang, and more

Published 24 November 2026

● Huang’s Return Is the Biggest National Security Scandal in U.S. History ● The President Is Acting Like He Works for China ● Why Trump Rescued Jensen Huang ● Election Deniers Despair Because Even Donald Trump Isn’t Buying What They’re Selling ● Database Leaks Expose 3.5 Billion Usernames, Passwords, and Documents ● Out of Options, Army Races to Detonate Old Explosives as Weather Raises Risks

Huang’s Return Is the Biggest National Security Scandal in U.S. History (James Palmer, Foreign Policy)

Trump has put his pocketbook first and U.S. interests last.

The President Is Acting Like He Works for China (Tom Nichols, The Atlantic)

Trump’s support of Jensen Huang should set off alarms.

Why Trump Rescued Jensen Huang (Jonathan Chait, The Atlantic)

By pushing for the reinstatement of Nvidia’s CEO, the president put the stock market ahead of national security.

Election Deniers Despair Because Even Donald Trump Isn’t Buying What They’re Selling (David Gilbert, Wired)

In the wake of the overwhelming victory for Democrats in the midterm elections, Trump has broadly appeared to accept the results. His followers are devastated.

Database Leaks Expose 3.5 Billion Usernames, Passwords, and Documents (Matt Burgess and Lily Hay Newman, Wired)

A pair of unsecured databases exposed sensitive information about hundreds of millions of people—including data that could let attackers “own” a victim’s digital life.

Out of Options, Army Races to Detonate Old Explosives as Weather Raises Risks (Evan Halper, Quinn Glabicki, and Hiroko Tabuchi, New York Times)

Freezing temperatures threaten to make the chemicals even more unstable, while winds could carry a toxic lead plume up to 100 miles away.