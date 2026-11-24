THE MATTER AT HAND // BY BEN FRANKEL They Only Look Dead

Published 24 November 2026

Election deniers have gone quiet. Their power remains. The FBI assigned 260 investigative analysts to conduct thousands of records checks in what an internal memorandum described as a “priority” investigation: re-examining already thoroughly examined and discredited conspiracy theories about imaginary “stolen” votes in Fulton County, Georgia. The operation is all the more striking for the relative calm that followed the 3 November midterms.

On 20 November 2026, two FBI agents and two federal prosecutors questioned Richard Barron, the former elections director of Georgia’s Fulton County, for more than two hours about the presidential election he had administered six years earlier. Among the prosecutors was Dan Bishop, a former congressman and Trump loyalist appointed in April to oversee election-fraud prosecutions. Bishop rehearsed theories that had circulated for years among election deniers and asked whether any were “reasonable.” Barron said no.

The interview followed the FBI’s January 2026 seizure of ballots from a county election facility, under a warrant supported by allegations already examined and discredited. By July, the bureau had assigned 260 investigative analysts to conduct hundreds of records checks in what an internal memorandum described as a “priority” investigation. The January raid has produced no criminal charges. Barron, whose tenure had already brought years of threats and abuse from Trump supporters, described the latest questioning as an effort to “nitpick some way to nail somebody on a record-keeping error.”

According to the unsealed search-warrant affidavit, the inquiry began with a referral from Kurt Olsen, an attorney involved in Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 result, whom Trump later appointed director of election security and integrity. Trump publicly predicted prosecutions shortly before the January raid.

The operation is all the more striking for the relative calm that followed the 3 November midterms. Republicans suffered historic losses, prominent election deniers conceded, and the anticipated wave of certification confrontations failed to materialize. Quinta Jurecic judged election denialism “all but dead.”

Election denialism may have lost some of its capacity to mobilize a mass political response, but it has retained a powerful foothold among the political appointees directing government agencies. The continuing investigation in Georgia shows how thoroughly Trump’s personal obsessions and need for vindication have become an assignment for the American state.

Why the Expected Confrontation Did Not Happen

Trump himself disturbed the post-election quiet. After initially accepting the outcome, he asked on 9 November: “Does anybody really believe that this ‘Election’ was honest. How could the Polls be so wrong???” His complaint failed to trigger the coordinated litigation, pressure on officials, and mass mobilization that followed his defeat in 2020.