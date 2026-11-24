WORLD ROUNDUP Xi Knows How to Play Trump | Shenzhen Summit Does Not Mark a New ‘Tripolar’ Order | Kyiv Hit a Russian Navy Warship All the Way in Libya, and more

Published 24 November 2026

● Inside America’s First New Submarine Base Abroad for 53 Years ● Xi Knows How to Play Trump ● Spain’s China Problem Is America’s China Problem ● Why the Shenzhen Summit Does Not Mark a New ‘Tripolar’ Order ● Ukraine Just Pulled Off a Drone Attack For the History Books: Kyiv Hit a Russian Navy Warship All the Way in Libya

Inside America’s First New Submarine Base Abroad for 53 Years (Economist)

AUKUS is beginning to make waves on Australia’s west coast.

Xi Knows How to Play Trump (James Palmer, Foreign Policy)

The Nvidia scandal reveals an imbalance in U.S.-China relations.

Spain’s China Problem Is America’s China Problem (Diana Furchtgott-Roth and Jorge González-Gallarza, National Interest)

The government of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has doubled down on energy ties with China

Why the Shenzhen Summit Does Not Mark a New ‘Tripolar’ Order (Tsiporah Fried, National Interest)

While the United States, China, and Russia outclass other powers, they lack the reach to divide the world into spheres of influence.

Ukraine Just Pulled Off a Drone Attack For the History Books: Kyiv Hit a Russian Navy Warship All the Way in Libya (Joel Weickgenant, National Security Journal)

A Ukrainian drone strikes hit Russian vessels far from the Black Sea this weekend, leaving a corvette partially underwater at a Libyan naval base and damaging a cargo ship in the Gulf of Finland. Days earlier, Russian missiles landed in Poland during an allied exercise.