STATE CAPTURE A Startup Tied to Donald Trump Jr. Could Get a Historic $15 Billion Loan from the Pentagon

By Robert Faturechi and Aaron C. Davis

Published 27 November 2026

If approved, the money will go to Hadrian Automation to build a dozen factories for defense production. The company recently received a major investment from Trump Jr.’s venture capital firm.

In what would rank among the largest government loans in U.S. history, the Pentagon is considering extending $15 billion to a California-based startup with financial ties to Donald Trump Jr., according to interviews and records reviewed by ProPublica.

The award would be one of the biggest the federal government has given to a firm connected to the Trump family and would go to a defense contractor with a largely untested track record.

The startup, Hadrian Automation, has attracted over a billion dollars in private investment in recent months on the promise that it can build factories that use AI and robots to more efficiently produce precision components for defense, aerospace and other industries.

If approved, the loan would be almost twice the value of the entire company, based on estimates from a round of financing this summer. Hadrian announced that round of investment included “major participation by 1789 Capital,” the venture capital firm that Trump Jr. joined as a partner after his father was elected in November 2024. 1789 also invested in the company in 2025.

A spokesperson for 1789 Capital said it holds a “minority stake” in Hadrian, but the total size of its share has not been disclosed.

The potential loan is 10 times the size of the largest deal the Pentagon has made in a recent lending spree.

According to Pentagon documents, a loan to Hadrian would be used to build a dozen “automated factories” in a partnership with other defense companies and potentially commercial ones to expand production of munitions, drones and other equipment.

The U.S. military has been dealing with a severe shortage of some types of munitions because of the wars in Ukraine and Iran, though it’s unclear if the factories are an attempt to address those particular shortages.

The size and structure of the deal would form an interdependence between the company and the federal government that could run afoul of long-standing guidance on how to protect taxpayer money, former Defense Department officials said. The government would use taxpayer money to vastly expand a fledgling defense contractor, which it would then presumably award contracts to, essentially paying the company money that it could use to repay the loan.

Pentagon staff have also raised several concerns about Hadrian, including its ability to expand and hire fast enough, the documents show.