COASTAL CHALLENGES Africa’s Coastal Cities Are Sinking

Published 27 November 2026

Satellite observations reveal widespread sinking land could amplify coastal flooding, potentially impacting 7 million people and $180 billion in assets by 2050

Sinking land is widespread across major African coastal cities, according to a new Virginia Tech-led study published Nov. 27 in Science Advances.

The findings suggest that more than 7 million people, 1 million buildings, and about $180 billion in assets are on track to be at flood risk by 2050.

Using thousands of satellite radar observations from the European Space Agency’s Sentinel-1 missions, the research team developed high-resolution maps of vertical land motion across 20 African coastal cities.

The results revealed striking differences in sinking, or subsidence, rates between cities and even neighborhoods.

● Alexandria, Egypt, and Lagos, Nigeria, emerged as major subsidence hotspots, with median sinking rates of approximately 6 millimeters per year in Alexandria and 5 millimeters per year in Lagos.

● Luanda, Angola, also exhibited substantial subsidence, while other cities showed more stable conditions or modest land uplift.

“These changes are often invisible in everyday life, but over decades they can substantially increase flood exposure,” said Oluwaseyi A. Dasho, the study’s lead author and a recent Ph.D. graduate of Virginia Tech’s Department of Geosciences. “Our study shows that we cannot fully understand future coastal flooding without measuring what is happening to the land itself.”

When global projections miss local realities

While global climate models provide essential projections of future sea-level rise, they do not always account for local processes that cause the ground to sink or rise.

When the Virginia Tech researchers compared their satellite measurements with land-motion estimates from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s Sixth Assessment Report, they found substantial differences in projected relative sea-level rise and flood exposure.

In Alexandria, for example, satellite-observed land subsidence increased projected relative sea-level rise by approximately 36 percent by 2050 under an intermediate-emissions scenario, while the estimated land area exposed to coastal flooding increased by approximately 15 percent.

Further ahead: Millions of people, billions in infrastructure exposed

The researchers assessed potential flood exposure through 2100 by combining land-motion measurements with coastal water levels, elevation models, population estimates, and building footprints

Their results reveal substantial exposure in several rapidly growing coastal metropolitan areas, particularly Lagos, Alexandria, Douala, and Monrovia.

Lagos emerged as one of the most vulnerable cities. The study estimates that approximately 2.6 million residents were already living in areas potentially exposed to extreme coastal water levels in 2020, with that figure increasing to more than 4 million by 2100 under the study’s assumptions.

“Land subsidence is not simply another consequence of climate change. In many places, it is influenced by local processes, including groundwater withdrawal, sediment compaction, and urban development,” said Manoochehr Shirzaei, professor of geosciences at Virginia Tech and senior author of the study. “That means we may have opportunities to reduce part of the risk through better management of land and water resources.”

For Dasho, the research also highlights the importance of bringing advanced Earth observation technologies to regions that have historically lacked comprehensive environmental monitoring.

“Many African coastal cities are growing rapidly, yet the measurements needed to understand their changing flood risk remain limited,” Dasho said. “We hope this work helps close that information gap and gives scientists, city planners, and decision-makers better tools to protect vulnerable communities.”

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