DERELICTION OF DUTY American Scandal: Nvidia Chips Away at Our National Security

By Justin Bassi

Published 27 November 2026

Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as Nvidia chief executive should be seen as a national security threat. The issues are Chinese intelligence penetration, corporate governance of a strategically important company and the integrity of Washington’s decision-making.

Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as Nvidia chief executive should be seen as a national security threat. The issues are Chinese intelligence penetration, corporate governance of a strategically important company and the integrity of Washington’s decision-making.

The scandal goes to the heart of whether commercial interests have undermined national security policies designed to preserve the United States’ technological and military advantage over China – which is vital for all US allies, including Australia.

Huang has not only engaged in a romantic relationship with a Chinese business associate who was at least subject to potential control by China’s state security apparatus and may well have been its active and diligent agent. With this appalling decision alone, he has risked US and wider democratic security.

But he has also used his influence to secure looser US restrictions on exports of advanced semiconductors to China. His arguments, including that China will develop its own artificial intelligence capabilities regardless of American restrictions, would be funny if the circumstances weren’t so serious. The fact that a strategic competitor might eventually develop a capability is no justification for helping it get there sooner. America didn’t hand over its most advanced technology to the USSR on the basis that the Soviets would eventually, one day, be able to develop it independently.

Part of the problem is public confusion from governments’ inconsistent messaging about the complex relationship with China. Almost every democracy is beholden to trade with China, so political speeches go out of their way to express the importance of China as an economic partner and to avoid any reference to it as a strategic rival. The closest many democratic leaders get these days is to refer to ‘differences’, while US President Donald Trump facilitates a false equivalence by saying that the US also spies.

Huang’s reinstatement, including the personal intervention by Trump that promoted it, amplifies the national security threat posed by the relationship between commercial influence and national decision making. The central issue is whether the company’s commercial interests have been allowed to influence decisions that should be determined by America’s national security priorities.