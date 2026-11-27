THE AMERICAS Guyana, Venezuela, and the Essequibo: A Long Border Dispute Nears Judgment

Published 27 November 2026

For 180 years Venezuela has claimed the Essequibo, the western two-thirds of Guyana. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has heard the case and will rule on the 1899 border award, probably in 2027.

For 180 years Venezuela has claimed the Essequibo, the western two-thirds of Guyana. The claim has become far more pressing since ExxonMobil’s offshore oil discoveries turned Guyana into one of the world’s fastest-growing oil producers. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has heard the case and will rule on the 1899 border award, probably in 2027. Venezuela says it will not accept the court’s authority. Meanwhile Washington has moved closer to both capitals, which leaves its position hard to read.

A Dispute Older Than Both States

Venezuela has claimed the Essequibo on and off for more than 180 years, and the quarrel dates to the 1830s. Britain sent the explorer Robert Schomburgk to survey British Guiana in 1835, and Venezuela protested the line he drew. After U.S. pressure, the two sides agreed in 1897 to arbitration. The tribunal ruled on 3 October 1899. It gave Venezuela the mouth of the Orinoco but awarded Britain most of the disputed land west of the Essequibo River.

Venezuela accepted that result for six decades. In 1962 it declared the award null and void, citing a 1944 memorandum by U.S. lawyer Severo Mallet-Prevost, who represented Venezuela in the 1899 Paris Arbitral Tribunal. The memorandum, which was released in 1949, questioned the tribunal’s conduct and alleged that the award resulted from political pressures and backroom deals (critics and legal scholars—including lawyers representing Guyana in 2026 ICJ proceedings—have dismissed the memorandum’s claims as uncorroborated or unsupported by evidence). The Geneva Agreement of 17 February 1966 followed, three months before Guyana became independent. It recorded Venezuela’s contention and set up a Mixed Commission to seek a practical settlement, but it did not decide the question. The commission produced no agreement. A 1970 protocol froze the matter for twelve years, and decades of U.N.“good offices” brought no result. Guyana withdrew from that process in 2015 and went to the ICJ in 2018, asking it to reaffirm the 1899 line.