OUR PICKS How Wildfire Litigation Became Big Business in America | Inside the Black Market for America’s Artificial Intelligence | Why Some A.I. Evangelists Aren’t Bothered by the Potential for Human Extinction

Published 27 November 2026

● ‘Rejection Will Have Consequences’: Inside Team Trump’s Takeover of a Chips Giant ● The ‘True Crime Community’ Is Inspiring Violent Attacks Through TikTok ● The Agents Howard Lutnick Pulled off Their Jobs ● How Wildfire Litigation Became Big Business in America ● Inside the Black Market for America’s Artificial Intelligence ● Why Some A.I. Evangelists Aren’t Bothered by the Potential for Human Extinction

‘Rejection Will Have Consequences’: Inside Team Trump’s Takeover of a Chips Giant (Noah Shachtman, Wired)

Donald Trump’s dealings with Intel reveal yet another government-led pressure campaign involving a private company, court documents show.

The ‘True Crime Community’ Is Inspiring Violent Attacks Through TikTok (David Gilbert, Wired)

Attacks linked to a network of young people obsessed with mass shooters are greatly increasing, research shared with WIRED shows, as the nihilistic group uses TikTok and AI to spread its message.

The Agents Howard Lutnick Pulled off Their Jobs (Vivian Salama and Shane Harris, The Atlantic)

The commerce secretary reassigned them from safeguarding U.S. computer chips to working on his own security detail.

How Wildfire Litigation Became Big Business in America (Gloria Dickie, Inside Climate News / Grist)

Wildfire litigation against utilities has become a fallback strategy to deal with rising losses in a warmer world. But as payouts reach into the billions of dollars, is it sustainable — or just?

Inside the Black Market for America’s Artificial Intelligence (Ibrahim Dagher, Kevin Xiao, and Tal Feldman, Lawfare)

A network of resellers illegally sell China access to top American AI models. Washington has the tools to go after them.

Why Some A.I. Evangelists Aren’t Bothered by the Potential for Human Extinction (David Wallace-Wells, New York Times)

Understanding the set of beliefs that drives the Silicon Valley vanguard.