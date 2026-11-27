GOLDEN DOME Senate Decreases Golden Dome Funds in Recent Appropriations

Published 27 November 2026

If the Trump administration hopes to avoid nuclear war and achieve some level of international stability, as Trump agreed to with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, it will need to forgo the Golden Dome project.

Last week, the Senate Committee on Appropriations released five additional spending bills for fiscal year 2027. This included a bill on defense spending, amounting to around $1.1 trillion in discretionary funds for the Department of Defense and intelligence community. Whether the full amount will be approved has yet to be seen. While the overall price tag is exorbitant, the bill does have a silver lining: Senate appropriators decreased the requested funds for President Trump’s proposed Golden Dome, from $17.5 billion to $9.4 billion. If pushed ahead, this missile defense system would be expensive, ineffective, and destabilizing.

Ideally, the Senate would cut out Golden Dome funding entirely. It is far easier to stop a wasteful weapon system before its creation than trying to do so years down the road after so much time, energy, and resources have been spent on it. As Frederick Lamb and Laura Grego note, the United States has spent around $500 billion over seven decades on ballistic missile defense, with little to show for it. The money spent on ballistic and national missile defense is not the problem. It’s technically difficult to intercept ballistic missiles, and more funds for Golden Dome will not solve that problem.

If the Trump administration hopes to avoid nuclear war and achieve some level of international stability, as Trump agreed to with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, it will need to forgo the Golden Dome project. Doing so won’t resolve all differences and instabilities between nuclear powers, but it could be a symbolic step toward compromise.

Each weapon within America’s force structure should have a clear purpose: to make America more secure. Golden Dome fails in this regard. The Senate is moving in the right direction. It should keep going.

Benjamin Giltner is a policy analyst for defense and foreign policy at the Cato Institute. This article, originally posted to the CATO Institute website, is published courtesy of the Cato Institute.

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