ENERGY SECURITY What If Excess Renewable Energy Could Power New Industrial Processes?

By Adam Zewe

Published 27 November 2026

Excess electricity from solar and wind generation could become widely available across the U.S. and then tapped to manufacture materials or run data centers, scientists say.

As the U.S. expands its reliance on renewable energy, a considerable amount of excess electricity will be generated by solar and wind power plants. A new study explores how this energy could potentially be harnessed by certain technologies or production processes, reducing costs and increasing energy efficiency.

Researchers from MIT and Georgia Tech studied future situations in which the build-out of solar and wind farms has scaled up enough that 80 percent of the electricity supplied to customers in the U.S. is generated from renewable sources. They modeled systems with different mixtures of wind and solar power capacities.

They found that solar and wind farms could produce as much as 10 percent more power than the grid could immediately use or store in electricity systems that cost-effectively meet demand with 80 percent renewable energy. If not utilized, this excess electricity would go to waste.

This finding holds true even when the cost of energy-storage devices like batteries is low, and it remains largely consistent across the U.S. in many future scenarios.

The researchers’ model reveals when excess electricity will likely be available. It shows that periods of excess will generally occur in the spring and fall and usually persist for several hours at a time.

This predictability presents an opportunity for some industrial processes that, with the right scheduling and capacity scaling strategy, could use this otherwise excess energy. Examples include raw materials grinding and even electrified steel production. The excess could also be tapped to help meet the growing electricity demands of data centers.

While it can be more challenging to run industrial processes intermittently than continuously, the predictability of potential excesses helps, the authors say. Additionally, strategies like designing less-capital-intensive machinery, or even sharing equipment across manufacturing sites, could also be useful.

“In this era where there is a need for additional electricity, where demands are growing to support data centers and other end users, we wanted to understand what this excess electricity will potentially look like so we can design processes to benefit from these excesses. Our work can help technology developers and other stakeholders plan for future infrastructure needs and start innovating toward these technologies now,” says Jessika Trancik, a professor in the MIT Institute of Data Systems and Society (IDSS) and a senior author of this study.