WORLD ROUNDUP How to Avoid Disaster in the Next Iran War | Tories Promise Iron Dome for UK | Why the Liberal Order Is Unraveling in the Americas, and more

Published 7 October 2026

· Jew-Hatred Has Returned to Europe – Under the Guise of Gaza Solidarity · How to Avoid Disaster in the Next Iran War · Brazil Is a Right-Wing Country Now · Germany’s Former Spy Chief Arrested for Treason · Tories Promise Iron Dome for UK · How British Jews Have Been Punished for Their Religion Since October 7 · To Fight Organized Crime, Latin America Needs a Regional Security Force · Why the Liberal Order Is Unraveling in the Americas

Jew-Hatred Has Returned to Europe – Under the Guise of Gaza Solidarity (Simon Schama, The Telegraph)

The ‘Nazification’ of Israel and equating military action with the Holocaust is morally squalid and historically preposterous.

How to Avoid Disaster in the Next Iran War (Stacie Pettyjohn and Philip Sheers, Foreign Policy)

Recent war games highlight how Washington can improve its air defenses so the next round of fighting isn’t worse.

Brazil Is a Right-Wing Country Now (Economist)

The Bolsonaro clan promises to align with Donald Trump, and to attack democratic institutions

Germany’s Former Spy Chief Arrested for Treason (James Rothwell, The Telegraph)

August Hanning accused of selling state secrets to a foreign power after his departure as BND president.

Tories Promise Iron Dome for UK (The Telegraph)

Shadow defense secretary to pledge £10bn for ‘Britannia Shield’ anti-missile and drone system.

How British Jews Have Been Punished for Their Religion Since October 7 (Naomi Greenaway, The Telegraph)

Three years on, the Jewish community faces anti-Semitism not just on the streets, but in the places they work, study and seek medical care.

To Fight Organized Crime, Latin America Needs a Regional Security Force (Ana Janaina Nelson and Benjamin N. Gedan, Americas Quarterly)

Escalating violence is a cross-border crisis that demands collective action.

Why the Liberal Order Is Unraveling in the Americas (Andrés Malamud, Juan Pablo Luna, and Alberto Vergara, Americas Quarterly)

Citizens and leaders are abandoning the rules of liberal democracy. What can reverse the trend?