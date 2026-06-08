COASTAL CHALLENGES International Project Targets Future Coastal Defense Standards

Published 8 June 2026

As rising seas and extreme weather place growing pressure on coastlines worldwide, researchers are launching an international project to rethink how coastal communities are protected.

As rising seas and extreme weather place growing pressure on coastlines worldwide, researchers at the University of East London (UEL) are launching an international project to rethink how coastal communities are protected.

The project aims to help shape future international engineering guidance for coastal infrastructure as climate change increases the risk of storm surges, flooding and tsunamis worldwide.

Led by Dr Ravindra Jayaratne from UEL’s School of Architecture, Computing and Engineering (ACE), the project will translate cutting-edge engineering research into practical guidance for governments, regulators and international civil engineering standards bodies.

The initiative brings together collaborators from the UK, USA and Japan and builds on two Royal Society-funded international exchange projects exploring how coastal defense structures fail during extreme wave events and how nature-based solutions, such as saltmarshes and hybrid green-grey infrastructure, could improve resilience.

With additional funding from the Policy Impact and Participatory Research (PIPR) scheme 2026, researchers will carry out fieldwork in The Wash, East Anglia, to gather environmental data on saltmarsh systems and coastal conditions, while also working with international partners including the University of Michigan and Waseda University in Japan.

The work aims to influence future revisions to the American Society of Civil Engineers’ ASCE/SEI 7 standards, one of the world’s most widely used engineering design frameworks for buildings and coastal infrastructure.

Dr Jayaratne, Reader in Coastal Engineering, has more than 25 years’ experience in coastal engineering and flood modelling and has previously contributed research that was incorporated into international tsunami design standards.

The project will also support discussions around flood and coastal erosion risk management in the UK through engagement with organizations including the Environment Agency and DEFRA, alongside Japanese coastal authorities responsible for tsunami and flood resilience planning.

Dr Jayaratne said,

Extreme coastal events are becoming an increasingly urgent global challenge as climate pressures intensify.

This research is about ensuring that the latest scientific evidence is translated into practical engineering guidance and policy that can help protect vulnerable coastal communities.

Nature-based solutions such as saltmarsh systems have significant potential to work alongside conventional hard engineering structures, but policymakers and engineers need stronger evidence and clearer hybrid frameworks to support implementation.”

The project will produce technical policy briefings, decision-support tools and international stakeholder roundtables aimed at bridging the gap between academic research and real-world infrastructure planning.

Alongside influencing engineering standards, the researchers hope the work will contribute to wider international discussions around climate adaptation, sustainable infrastructure and disaster risk reduction.

Dr Jack Clough, co-investigator from UEL’s Sustainability Research Institute, said,

Coastal resilience is no longer simply an engineering issue — it is increasingly connected to climate adaptation, environmental sustainability and long-term community resilience.

Bringing together engineering, environmental science and policy expertise allows us to explore more sustainable and adaptable approaches to coastal protection.”

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