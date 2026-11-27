WORLD ROUNDUP Jared Kushner’s Strategic Pixie Dust | Spinning Genocide | America’s Second Abandonment of Afghanistan, and more

Published 27 November 2026

● America’s Second Abandonment of Afghanistan ● The Big Disconnect in Kushner’s “Article 5-Like” Security Offer for Ukraine in Russia Talks ● Jared Kushner’s Strategic Pixie Dust ● Spinning Genocide ● Against an Axis of Anything ● After Heavy Strikes by Iran, U.S. Naval Base in Bahrain Faces Uncertain Future

America’s Second Abandonment of Afghanistan (Liya Khan, Lawfare)

U.S. aid cuts are empowering the Taliban and putting Afghan women and children further at risk.

The Big Disconnect in Kushner’s “Article 5-Like” Security Offer for Ukraine in Russia Talks (Daniel Fried, Just Security)

U.S. envoy Jared Kushner, a lead negotiator on both the Russia-Ukraine War and the Iran War and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, has floated his most interesting outline to date for a potential post-war security arrangement for Ukraine. The good news is that it contains elements that, if properly implemented, could work. The bad news is that much of what the Trump administration is doing and saying about Ukraine and European security undermines the best implications of Kushner’s sketch. What gives?

Jared Kushner’s Strategic Pixie Dust (Eliot A. Cohen, The Atlantic)

Deterrence is the by-product of the will and ability to fight—not a substitute for those qualities.

Spinning Genocide (Suzy Hansen, Foreign Policy)

Two new books explore the chasm between rhetoric and reality in Gaza.

Against an Axis of Anything (Emma Ashford, Foreign Policy)

China and Russia are getting closer, but their alignment is hardly inevitable.

After Heavy Strikes by Iran, U.S. Naval Base in Bahrain Faces Uncertain Future (Rachel Chason, Tara Copp and Lara Korte, Washington Post)

Neighborhoods around a major American naval facility are deserted, and the nearby businesses are wondering what comes next.