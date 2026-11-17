DEMOCRACY WATCH Midterms Could Prove Fatal to Electoral College

By Andrew Rice, The Center Square

Published 17 November 2026

The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, first launched in 2006, is set to be an agenda item in several states following sweeping Democratic wins across the country. The compact is designed to subvert the electoral college process by requiring states to award presidential electors to the winner of the national popular vote, not the candidate who the state’s own votes prefer.

The results of the midterm elections could prove fatal to the electoral college, as state legislatures prepare for new sessions in early 2027.

The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, first launched in 2006, is set to be an agenda item in several states following sweeping Democratic wins across the country, . The compact is designed to subvert the electoral college process by requiring states to award presidential electors to the winner of the national popular vote, not the candidate who the state’s own votes prefer.

In April, Virginia became the most recent state in the nation to adopt the compact. The 18 states that make up the compact account for 222 electoral votes; 270 are needed to elect the president.

Patrick Rosenstiel, a senior consultant with the National Popular Vote, said organizers with the compact are eyeing states across the country that could push membership to more than 286 electoral votes, beyond the 270 required to elect a president.

“The midterm elections have created legislative and political environments in several states that significantly improve the prospects for National Popular Vote being in place for the 2028 presidential election,” Rosenstiel wrote in an email to The Center Square.

Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Wisconsin have all become Democratic trifectas after the midterm elections, making national popular vote legislation more feasible. The only states across the country to join the compact have Democratic legislative trifectas.

Jonathan Williams, president of the free market American Legislative Exchange Council, called the compact a “major threat” to the founding father’s intent to balance power between larger and smaller states, so major metropolitan areas did not have greater weight in deciding elections than more rural areas.

Trent England, executive director of Save Our States, said the compact is an opportunity for Democrats in state legislatures across the country to compromise with Democratic Socialists of America politicians to avoid moving forward with legislation that raises taxes.

“They can go out and say, ‘We’ll do your electoral college thing’ and hopefully that buys them some space from the [Democratic Socialists of America] wing on some other things that may be even harder for them to do because they’re potentially so expensive,” England said.

Aaron Ford, the Democratic governor-elect in Nevada, said he would support an effort to bring Nevada into the pact.