NUCLEAR POWER The Significance of the Vogtle Nuclear Plant

Published 15 January 2026

Vogtle nuclear plant in Georgia represents a rare successful completion of new reactors in the U.S. in the twenty-first century, showing that nuclear remains technically viable — albeit expensive and slow by modern infrastructure standards. For better or for worse, its experience has become a case study for future nuclear projects and underscores the challenges the industry faces in large-scale construction.

The Alvin W. Vogtle Electric Generating Plant is a major nuclear power station near Waynesboro, Georgia, on the Savannah River. It originally comprised two pressurized-water reactors (Units 1 and 2) built in the 1970s–80s. The reactors went into commercial operation in 1987 and 1989, respectively, and together produce around 2,430 MW of electricity.

In the early 2000s, Vogtle became the focal point of the first large-scale nuclear expansion in the United States in decades: Units 3 and 4, based on the modern Westinghouse AP1000 design.

With all four units operating, Vogtle’s combined capacity is about 4,536 MW, making it one of the largest nuclear generation sites in the country.

The completion of Vogtle Units 3 and 4 marked a historic milestone:

● They were the first new large-scale nuclear reactors to enter service in the U.S. in over 30 years, ending a period in which no major new nuclear plants had been built.

● Their startup (2023 – 2024) slightly increased the number of operating U.S. reactors and was seen by many as a test of whether nuclear energy could make a comeback.

Nuclear energy historically supplied a significant share of U.S. electricity, but new construction had effectively stalled for decades after the Three Mile Island accident in 1979 and other economic pressures. Vogtle’s expansion was therefore watched closely as a potential catalyst for new nuclear builds.

Construction Timeline and Costs

● Approval and start: The Georgia Public Service Commission approved the construction of Units 3 and 4 in 2009, and preliminary work began soon after.

● Original plan: These two new reactors were originally projected to cost about $14 billion with in-service dates in 2016 and 2017.

● Late and expensive: In reality, Unit 3 only began commercial operation in July 2023 and Unit 4 in April 2024, about seven years late. The total cost exploded — estimates put the project over $30 billion–$36 billion, more than double the original budget.

Main Problems Encountered

1. First-of-a-kind reactor design & regulatory hurdles

The AP1000 was a Generation III+ design that had never been built at scale in the U.S. Detailed design and licensing processes with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission took longer than planned and contributed to construction delays.

2. Construction management issues

Problems with planning, quality control, and documentation repeatedly set back progress. Some site work had to be re-done due to errors (e.g., in systems like spent fuel pools), adding time and expense.

3. Contractor failure & supply chain troubles

The original contractor, Westinghouse Electric, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2017, driven in part by losses on nuclear projects including Vogtle. This disrupted execution and forced a reshuffle of responsibilities.

4. Pandemic impacts and workforce shortages

Supply chain slowdowns and labor issues during the COVID-19 pandemic delayed deliveries and reduced workforce availability.

5. Cost overruns and disputes

Inflated costs led to regulatory interventions, arbitration between Georgia Power and contractors, and controversial decisions to pass some costs to ratepayers.

Comparison with Other U.S. Nuclear Projects

Watts Bar Unit 2 (Tennessee)

● Originally built in the 1970s and later completed, it began commercial operation in 2016. It was the first U.S. reactor to enter service since the 1990s, but was not a totally new build from design start.

Comanche Peak Units 1 & 2 (Texas)

● Constructed in the 1970s–1990s, these units entered service in 1990 and 1993, respectively. They are among the last reactors completed at traditional scale before the long gap in new builds.

Summer Nuclear Expansion (South Carolina)

● A planned twin AP1000 expansion at VC Summer began around the same time as Vogtle 3 and 4. But construction was abandoned in 2017 after cost overruns and contractor troubles, leaving the site unfinished. Vogtle’s completion made it the lone modern AP1000 project finished in the U.S. so far.

Historical Peak Era (1960s–1980s)

● The U.S. once completed dozens of reactors — such as at Oconee, Palo Verde, and Browns Ferry — adding most of the nation’s nuclear capacity well before the 1990s. Vogtle is a continuation of that legacy, but comes after a long hiatus reflecting decades of caution and economic challenges.

Vogtle’s Legacy and Significance

Despite the setbacks, Vogtle’s expansion represents a rare successful completion of new reactors in the U.S. in the 21st century, showing that nuclear remains technically viable — albeit expensive and slow by modern infrastructure standards. Its experience has become a case study for future nuclear projects and underscores the challenges the industry faces in large-scale construction.

