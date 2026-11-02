DEMOCRACY WATCH Trump Administration Has Slow-Walked 380K Potential Immigrant Voters

By Tim Henderson

Published 2 November 2026

DHS has cut naturalizations sharply, leading to accusations it’s holding back possible midterm voters.

The Trump administration cut naturalization sharply over the past year, leading to accusations it’s holding back hundreds of thousands of people who might have voted in the midterms.

It’s hard to say how those people might have voted had they become U.S. citizens. Naturalized citizens voted Democratic for president by a wide margin in 2020, but in a shift almost half voted for President Donald Trump in 2024, according to a Pew Research Centeranalysis last year. However, recent elections in immigrant areas in Florida and New Jerseyshow a return to traditional Democratic voting patterns as anger mounts over mass arrests and deportations of non-criminal immigrants.

The most recent quarterly report from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services shows the agency approved about 55,000 requests for citizenship between April and June, compared with more than 230,000 for the same period last year.

Naturalizations began dropping late last year as USCIS started a new, longer process for applicants, including screening social media accounts for “anti-American activities,” and requirements for more English language and civics knowledge, USCIS spokesperson Zach Kahler told Stateline in a statement.

The potential impact: Almost 380,000 immigrants might have become citizens — and therefore voters — over the past year had the approval rate stayed the same. Almost all would have been potential midterm voters since only adults can complete the naturalization process recorded in statistics — children can get naturalized citizenship in other ways based on their parents’ status.

The processing delays come amid broader attacks by the Trump administration related to voting and citizenship, with officials attempting to block some ballots from being counted and threatening election officials with prosecution. This week, a coalition of civil rights groups accused the administration of targeting naturalized citizens, saying legitimate voters might be disenfranchised.

Had USCIS processed naturalization applications this past year at the rate it has in the past, significantly more new U.S. citizens could be voting on Election Day.

The potential difference of 380,000 voters is calculated by the lag between about 871,000 new citizens approved between mid-2024 and mid-2025 — including during parts of the Biden and second Trump administrations — and the latest year, with about 481,000 approvals.

Kahler, the USCIS spokesperson, defended the slowdown.