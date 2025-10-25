OUR PICKS “Unprecedented Setbacks” for U.S. Cybersecurity | DHS Wants a Fleet of AI-Powered Surveillance Trucks | Malicious Use of AI: Innovation, Regulation, and Risk, and more

Published 25 October 2025

DHS Wants a Fleet of AI-Powered Surveillance Trucks (Dell Cameron, Wired)

US border patrol is asking companies to submit plans to turn standard 4x4 trucks into AI-powered watchtowers—combining radar, cameras, and autonomous tracking to extend surveillance on demand.

The Leak That Targeted the Leakers(Andrew Horton, War on the Rocks)

The West’s cyber edge depends on hacker culture. A recent leak might be putting that at risk.

Technical Standards: America’s Forgotten Tool of Statecraft (Laura Galante and Tal Feldman, Lawfare)

The AI race isn’t only about chips or tariffs. It’s also about who writes the technical standards shaping the world’s systems.

The Caribbean Strikes and the Collapse of Legal Oversight in U.S. Military Operations (Sarah Harrison and Mark Nevitt, Just Security)

For the first time in U.S. history, lethal military force has been authorized solely to target drug traffickers—a move that marks an extraordinary assertion of expanded presidential power.

Since early September, the U.S. military has killed at least 32 people in seven reported boat strikes in the Caribbean and five in two strikes in the Pacific—the first time in history that, as a matter of presidential policy, lethal force was used against individuals exclusively for the act of trafficking drugs. The administration’s actions reveal a troubling expansion of claimed executive power and raise profound questions about the legal authority underpinning the attacks. Indeed, the Commander of SOUTHCOM is reportedly stepping down after expressing concern about the legality of these operations. These strikes also appear to represent a historic collapse of guardrails that once helped reduce the risk of unlawful military operations: the independence of lawyers within the Department of Defense and the deference accorded to their advice.

We, the authors, are former executive branch lawyers. Mark, a law professor at Emory University, is a former Navy tactical jet aviator and Navy lawyer (Judge Advocate General’s Corps or “JAG”), and Sarah, a senior analyst at the International Crisis Group, is a former civilian attorney who served in the Department of Defense (DoD) Office of General Counsel. Based on our experience and expertise on the relevant legal issues raised by the strikes, we are deeply troubled by what they might reflect about the current constraints on lawyering within the DoD and the executive branch more broadly.