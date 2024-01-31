WORLD ROUNDUP Vietnam, Philippines Sign Deals on South China Sea Security | North Korea Does Not Want a War | Ethiopia’s Deal with Somaliland Upends Regional Dynamics, and more

Published 31 January 2024

· Scholz Evokes Nazi Era as He Urges Germans to Reject Far Right

Scholz reminded Germans of their Nazi past on Wednesday as he called on citizens to reject the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) which is second in most national polls · Vietnam, Philippines Sign Deals on South China Sea Security

Both Southeast Asian nations dispute China’s claim to the resource-rich maritime territory that is a major shipping route · Netanyahu May Be Standing in the Way of a Two-State Solution. But He’s Far from Alone

Netanyahu has a fundamentally different conception of the root cause of the Oct. 7 massacre and the current war · Ethiopia’s Deal with Somaliland Upends Regional Dynamics, Risking Strife Across the Horn of Africa

The Horn of Africa ushered in the new year with news of a deal that would ensure that diplomatic relations in the region got off to a bumpy start in 2024 · Malaria-Free Cape Verde a ‘Beacon of Hope’ for Africa

The World Health Organization has certified Cape Verde as malaria-free, hailing the development as a significant milestone in the fight against the disease. But much remains to be done. · North Korea Does Not Want a War

But despite speculation to the contrary, Pyongyang’s recent activity does not indicate that Kim has decided to go to war against South Korea · North Korea and the War Threats: Is Kim Jong-un Bluffing?

To paraphrase Theodore Roosevelt, North Korea usually speaks most loudly when it can’t afford a stick. American policy would be wise to not overreact

Scholz Evokes Nazi Era as He Urges Germans to Reject Far Right (Reuters / VOA News)

Chancellor Olaf Scholz reminded Germans of their Nazi past on Wednesday as he called on citizens to reject the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) which is second in most national polls.

Hundreds of thousands of people have joined demonstrations across Germany against the AfD after a report that two senior party members had discussed plans for the mass deportation of citizens with foreign backgrounds — a term called remigration.

Addressing the Bundestag lower house of parliament after a special session marking the Holocaust and dressed in a black suit and tie, Scholz said democrats must stand together and stop the shift to the right.

“The word ‘remigration’ is reminiscent of the darkest times in German history,” Scholz said.

“Those who remain silent are complicit,” he said, adding he wanted voters to see the AfD for what it was.

Support for the AfD dipped slightly in a poll published this week following the protests but the party, which has a strong focus on migration, is still second in most polls before this year’s European elections.

Vietnam, Philippines Sign Deals on South China Sea Security (An Hai, VOA News)

Vietnam and the Philippines agreed on Tuesday to boost cooperation between their two coast guards to prevent incidents in the South China Sea, waters claimed in their entirety by Beijing.

Both Southeast Asian nations dispute China’s claim to the resource-rich maritime territory that is a major shipping route, and each nation has had tense run-ins with China in the strategic waterway.

The two memoranda of understanding on maritime cooperation were announced during a state visit to Hanoi by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and are “aimed at strengthening the understanding, mutual trust, and confidence between the two parties,” his office said in a statement.

The deals cover “incident prevention in the South China Sea” and “maritime cooperation” among coast guards, according to a Vietnamese official at a formal ceremony in the country’s presidential palace.