WORLD ROUNDUP Why Beijing Thinks It Can Beat Trump | The Israelis Are Intent on Destroying Gaza | Concern in Poland About U.S. Decision to Reposition Troops, and more

Published 11 April 2025

· Why Beijing Thinks It Can Beat Trump · Concern in Poland About U.S. Decision to Reposition Troops · Why Iran’s Supreme Leader Came Around to Nuclear Talks with the U.S. · New German Coalition to Abolish 3-Year Citizenship Path · Why Are Asylum Applications in Germany and EU Down? · How Palestinian First Responders Ended Up in a Mass Grave in Gaza · The 18 Hours That Changed Trump’s Mind on Trade · The Israelis Are Intent on Destroying Gaza · The Old War Is Over in Gaza, and a New One Is Underway

Why Beijing Thinks It Can Beat Trump (Scott Kennedy, Foreign Policy)

China’s elites have a new confidence in their own system.

Concern in Poland About U.S. Decision to Reposition Troops (Jacek Lepiarz, DW)

Poles are rattled by a US announcement that it will move personnel from a key base near the Ukrainian border. Some fear this is the start of a US withdrawal from Eastern Europe. Politicians are playing down the issue.

Why Iran’s Supreme Leader Came Around to Nuclear Talks with the U.S. (Farnaz Fassihi, New York Times)

Top Iranian officials pressed the country’s leader to reverse his position, arguing that the risk of war with the United States and the worsening economic crisis could topple the regime.

New German Coalition to Abolish 3-Year Citizenship Path (Wesley Dockery, DW)

The next German governing coalition of the center-right CDU/CSU alliance and center-left Social Democratic Union seeks to stop an expedited path to citizenship. However, dual citizenship and a 5-year path will remain.

Why Are Asylum Applications in Germany and EU Down?(Matthew Ward Agius, DW)

New statistics reportedly show post-COVID lows in asylum applications to Germany. But does the data provide a complete picture of displacement abroad?

How Palestinian First Responders Ended Up in a Mass Grave in Gaza (Miriam Berger, Louisa Loveluck, Imogen Piper, Hazem Balousha, Hajar Harb and Abbie Cheeseman, Washington Post)

Israel says the emergency workers were fired on for moving “suspiciously.” Dispatcher records, witness testimony, and video and audio evidence offer a more disturbing narrative.

The 18 Hours That Changed Trump’s Mind on Trade (Michael Birnbaum, Natalie Allison, Cat Zakrzewski and Theodoric Meyer, Washington Post)

From Tuesday evening to Wednesday afternoon, Trump and his trade advisers spoke to several Republican lawmakers and top foreign leaders who raised concerns about the faltering global markets.

The Israelis Are Intent on Destroying Gaza (Economist)

Without pressure from America, it is hard to see anything stopping them.

The Old War Is Over in Gaza, and a New One Is Underway (David E. Rosenberg, Foreign Policy)

Israel’s tactics have changed and so have its objectives.