Our picks ‘Over the Horizon’ Counter-Terrorism Strategy | First-Ever Colorado River Water Cuts | Why Are Earthquakes So Devastating in Haiti?, and more

Published 18 August 2021

America May Pay Dearly for Defeat in Afghanistan (Economist)

Joe Biden’s decision to pull forces from Afghanistan could haunt his presidency

Why Are Earthquakes So Devastating in Haiti? (AP / VOA News)

The powerful earthquake that hit Haiti on Saturday killed hundreds and injured thousands more. The destruction comes just 11 years after a temblor killed tens of thousands of people, if not hundreds of thousands. Some 100,000 buildings were destroyed in the 2010 quake.

As rescuers search for survivors in the Caribbean nation, here’s a look at why Haiti has had so many devastating earthquakes over the centuries and why they are often so devastating.

Mega-Blazes Put Spotlight on Europe’s Firefighting Tactics (Reuters / VOA News)

As wildfires incinerate swathes of the Mediterranean, United Nations officials and disaster experts have called for an urgent revamp of firefighting to cope with a new era of mega-blazes.

Nearly 80 people have died in fires that have swept through Algeria, Greece, Italy and Turkey, driving thousands from their homes and underscoring projections in this week’s IPCC report of spiraling “fire weather conditions” by mid-century.

In the new climatic era, mega-fires may erupt within minutes of ignition, said Sebastien Penzini, deputy Europe chief of the U.N. Office for Disaster Risk Reduction.

First-Ever Colorado River Water Cuts Will Hammer Arizona Farmers (AP / Colorado Sun)

Climate change, drought and high demand are expected to force the first-ever mandatory cuts to a water supply that 40 million people across the American West depend on

Banned Hate Preacher Anjem Choudary Is Using Encrypted Phone App Telegram - Favored by ISIS Terrorists - to Spread Poison Online (Abul Taher, Daily Mail)

Hate preacher Anjem Choudary is secretly posting vile messages to his followers on an encrypted smartphone app favoured by Islamic State terrorists, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. The extremist imam, who called the 9/11 hijackers ‘magnificent martyrs’ and radicalised the killers of soldier Lee Rigby, is sending messages on the Telegram app after he was banned by Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for violating hate-speech rules. Choudary told his Telegram followers last week that Britain is a ‘police state’ and preached that Muslims are having their freedoms taken away ‘under the guise of counter-terrorism’.