Our picks: China watch Beijing’s American Hustle | Chinese Influence in Israel | The Art of Cyberwarfare, and more

Published 2 September 2021

Beijing’s American Hustle (Matt Pottinger, Foreign Affairs)

How Chinese Grand Strategy Exploits U.S. Power

Ousting the Middle Kingdom from Zion: A U.S. Strategy toward Chinese Influence in Israel (Daniel J. Samet, National Interest)

The United States has a deep interest in stopping Israel from falling any further into China’s orbit. Doing so requires mobilizing non-military tools of diplomacy, including some coercive ones, to bring Israel around to the U.S. position.

DOJ Brands Chinese-Owned U.S. Newspaper a Foreign Agent (Lachlan Markay, Axios)

The Justice Department has forced a major Chinese-owned newspaper’s U.S. subsidiary to register as a foreign agent, records show.

The DOJ has stepped up scrutiny of foreign-owned media in recent years, and its demand that Sing Tao U.S. register as a foreign agent comes amid high tensions between Washington and Beijing over the latter’s influence efforts in the U.S.

What Tech Does China Want? (Economist)

The contours of the Communist Party’s masterplan for its technology industry are emerging.

The Art of Cyberwarfare: Chinese APTs attack Russia (Anastasia Tikhonova and Dmitry Kupin, Group-IB)

Moscow may be just “waking up” to the fact that their new partner sees them as a target.

China’s Growing Censorship Is Training the Public to Be Online Snitches (By Tracy Wen Liu, Foreign Policy)

Everyone from feminists to nationalists is a potential target.

Tuya May Be the China Threat That Beats Russia’s Ransomware Attacks(Hal Brands and Klon Kitchen, The Hill)

In May, Americans lined up at gas stations for days because of a Russian ransomware attack. Recently, a similar Russia-sourced attack struck a large group of companies via software used by IT departments to manage remote computers. But those attacks are about money, not about power or information, and a little-known Chinese technology company, Tuya, is on the verge of being able to blow Russian hackers away.

Some Experts Concerned about Closer Ukraine-China Ties (Cindy Saine, VOA News)

While Ukraine’s president prepares for a visit to Washington, Kyiv is accepting COVID-19 vaccines from China and has signed a major infrastructure agreement with Beijing to cooperate on roads, bridges and railway projects. Some experts worry China is attaching strings to the ventures, as VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.

Ideological Competition with China Is Inevitable—Like It or Not (Nathan Levine, Foreign Policy)

Beijing recognizes promoting human rights and democracy is an ideological challenge. So should Washington.

How U.S.-China Sanctions Create Parallel Tech Universes (William Yang, DW)

Recent tit-for-tat sanctions from Beijing and Washington have accelerated a trend of economic decoupling, with China looking for more ways to achieve self-sufficiency in critical tech sectors.