Our picks Terrorism Peril for Transportation Networks | Review of Afghanistan Evacuation | Deadly Climate Change Lesson, and more

Published 2 September 2021

· The Surfside Condo Was Flawed and Failing. Here’s a Look Inside · DHS Worried Taliban Takeover Could Inspire Extremist Violence in U.S.: Report · AP Sources: Intel Shows Far Right Extremist Groups to Attend Sept. 18 Rally At US Capitol · New Terrorism Peril for Transportation Networks · U.S. Spending on the War on Terror: $5.8 Trillion · Industry Lobbies Congress to Extend Notification Timeline after Cybersecurity Incidents · How Congress and NIST Can Help Organizations Better Manage Cyber Risk · Marine Corps Commandant Wants Review of Afghanistan Evacuation · New York Region’s Historic Floods Send Deadly Climate Change Lesson

The Surfside Condo Was Flawed and Failing. Here’s a Look Inside (Anjali Singhvi, Mike Baker, Weiyi Cai, Mika Gröndahl, and Karthik Pantanjali, New York Times)

A Times investigation shows how faulty design and construction could have contributed to the collapse of the building in South Florida.

DHS Worried Taliban Takeover Could Inspire Extremist Violence in U.S.: Report (Celine Castronuovo, The Hill)

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials are reportedly concerned that far-right extremist groups inspired by the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan could carry out violent attacks in the U.S.

John Cohen, the head of the DHS Office of Intelligence and Analysis, said on a call with local and state law enforcement officials Friday that RMVEs (Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremists) and other violent extremist groups have been “framing the activities of the Taliban as a success,” according to CNN, which obtained the conversation.

Cohen also reportedly noted that the groups have held discussions on the “great replacement concept,” the belief that an influx of Afghan refugees or other immigrants could threaten the standing and power of white Americans.

AP Sources: Intel Shows Far Right Extremist Groups To Attend Sept. 18 Rally At US Capitol (Michael Balsamo, Eric Ticker, and Lisa Mascaro, AP)

Far right extremist groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers are planning to attend a rally later this month at the U.S. Capitol that is designed to demand “justice” for the hundreds of people who have been charged in connection with January’s insurrection, according to three people familiar with intelligence gathered by federal officials. As a result, U.S. Capitol Police have been discussing in recent weeks whether the large perimeter fence that was erected outside the Capitol after January’s riot will need to be put back up, the people said. The officials have been discussing security plans that involve reconstructing the fence as well as another plan that does not involve a fence, the people said. They were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.