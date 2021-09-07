Infrastructure protection Critical Infrastructure Security Summit

Published 6 September 2021

The Defense Strategic Institute (DSI) will hold its 2021 Critical Infrastructure Security Summit on 22-23 September 2021. The symposium will focus on defending and creating resilient systems to protect the U.S. critical infrastructure from outside threats and other dangers.

The Defense Strategic Institute (DSI) will hold its 2021 Critical Infrastructure Security Summit on 22-23 September 2021, in National Harbor, Maryland. The symposium will focus on defending and creating resilient systems to protect the U.S. critical infrastructure from outside threats and other dangers.

DSI notes that the interconnectivity and advanced capabilities which digital systems have added to the U.S. infrastructure systems “also poses an avenue of approach for America’s enemies to cripple U.S. production and economic power without having to fire a shot.” Recent cyberattacks on U.S. interests have demonstrated that many of the industries required to maintain the American way of life are vulnerable to cyberattacks from foreign actors. These industries are also vulnerable to other man-made and natural threats.

The U.S., and the world, are becoming more interconnected through advanced technologies, which means that losing these capabilities for even a couple of days can bring daily life to a halt or hobble many of the normal activities across the United States. The Symposium will bring together senior leaders in a discussion on how these attacks can be prevented and mitigated to ensure that Americans can continue their way of life.

DSI says its team has a proven track record in developing rich and valuable contents for DSI’s Summits, and this team will assemble a highly regarded experts in human and technical analysis from intelligence leaders to key policy-makers, from both military and civilian offices.

“Our non-partisan approach allows us to reach across all services and organizations to bring together a truly holistic group of decision makers and solution providers,” DSI says.

DSI’s Summit aims to provide a forum to address and improve internal and external initiatives by providing a forum for officials to reach audiences outside of their respective offices, audiences which impact their department’s mission success. The Summist allows participants to meet with and hear from partner organizations, disseminate vital capability requirements to industry, increase visibility within the larger community, and generally support their mission.

The target audience of the Summit includes Cyber Operations, Cyber Defense Solutions, Information Assurance, Information Security, Network Security, Network Engineers, Cyber Threat Analytics, Cybersecurity Analytics, and Cloud Security Services.

Among the topics to be discussed at the Summit: Defending the Nation’s Critical Facilities from Cyber Threats and Actions; Safeguarding U.S. Infrastructure against Cyber and Physical Attacks; Delivering Engineering Solutions to Secure our Nation’s Infrastructure and Energize our Economy; Strengthening our Nation’s Ability to Withstand and Respond to Cyber Attacks; Ensuring U.S. Transportation Systems Remain Safe and Open for the Free movement of people and Goods; Protecting the Nation’s Supply Chain Infrastructure from Critical Disruptions; Developing the Critical Capabilities needed to respond to Cyber Attacks on U.S. Cities; Securing U.S. Energy Production Capacity from Cyber and Physical threats; Ensuring that U.S. Markets and Commercial Interests are Protected from Outside Attacks, and more.

The Summit is open and complimentary to all Military, DoD, and Federal employees and is considered an educational and training forum. Industry and academia members are charged a fee of attendance.

