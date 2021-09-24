Energy Security Boosting Geothermal Energy Research

Published 24 September 2021

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) earlier this week announced $12 million in funding for seven research projects to advance the commercialization of enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) — manmade reservoirs that produce clean, renewable energy. DOE says that EGS development could expand U.S. geothermal energy capabilities and extend the use of geothermal energy into new geographic areas across the country. The selected projects are part of DOE’s efforts to help achieve the goals of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and a carbon-free grid by 2035.

“Tapping into geothermal energy — a clean and reliable energy source underneath our feet that is available in all corners of this country — is a key part of our plan to expand and diversify America’s clean energy market,” said Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The ground-breaking solutions we’re anticipating from the selected national laboratory and university research teams will help America achieve a clean energy economy while creating good-paying jobs and bolstering America’s energy workforce.”

This funding will help develop and deploy technologies and techniques which will enable efficient and lower-cost geothermal heat production. DOE says that through this investment, it will advance its goals of driving down EGS costs and accelerating the path toward widespread commercialization. Through technology improvement, geothermal power generation could increase 26-fold, deploying 60 gigawatts-electric of clean energy by 2050 that could power as many as 60 million homes.

The selectees include:

· Cornell University: $2.3 million

· Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory: $1.7 million

· Missouri University of Science and Technology: $2.3 million

· Montana State University: $1.5 million

· Oklahoma State University: $1.0 million

· Pennsylvania State University, University Park: $1.0 million

· University of New Mexico: $2.0 million

U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R-Montana) said: “It is great to see Montana State being recognized for their world-class innovation and research with this grant that will help support Montana energy security and energy jobs. It is important that we continue to promote and expand an all-of-the-above energy portfolio that includes new and innovative solutions like geothermal energy.”

U.S. Representative Frank Lucas (R-Oklahoma), Ranking Member of the House Science, Space, & Technology Committee, said: “Enhanced geothermal systems are a crucial component of our clean energy future in Oklahoma and across the country. Funding advanced research and development for new geothermal technologies was a high priority in the bipartisan Energy Act of 2020, and I’m glad to see DOE is moving forward on this critical issue.: He added: “Oklahoma State University is a pioneer in geothermal technologies and I’m excited to see how their research will help make enhanced geothermal systems a more affordable and widespread energy technology.”

DOE said: “From investing $14.5 million earlier this year to testing enhanced geothermal systems within existing wells, to continued research around applying machine learning techniques to geothermal exploration, DOE is committed to advancing technologies that rapidly increase geothermal development while pushing the frontiers of science and investing in projects that support equity, inclusion, and a clean energy future for all Americans.”

