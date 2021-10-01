Bioweapons California Biosecurity Bill Safeguards Bioeconomy and Public Health

Published 1 October 2021

Biosecurity experts say that California has the opportunity to reduce the risk posed by synthetic smallpox — and other novel biological threats —while keeping California’s bioeconomy innovative and strong.

Gregory Koblentz, director of the Biodefense Graduate Program at the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University recently wrote an article on the California biosecurity bill.

Koblentz says that “California Gov. Gavin Newsom now has the opportunity to reduce the risk posed by synthetic smallpox — and other novel biological threats —and keep California’s bioeconomy innovative and strong.”

Pandora Reportnotes that the California Assembly recently approved the Gene Synthesis Security bill (AB 70), which would “close this vulnerability by requiring companies that produce or sell synthetic DNA in California to have screening standards that meet or exceed those used by members of the International Gene Synthesis Consortium (IGSC).”

The Scientists Working Group on Biological and Chemical Security urges the governor to sign this legislation. If this bill is adopted, California would “establish the first legally binding biosecurity measure for the synthetic biology industry in the U.S.– and in the world.” Koblentz emphasizes that “California has the potential to set a de facto national standard for biosecurity.” This bill will make Californians safer and “boost the state’s bioeconomy by creating a level playing field that enables companies to compete on the affordability and quality of their products without making trade-offs on security.”

