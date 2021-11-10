Our Picks Nuclear Is Hot, for the Moment | Who Is Eligible for H-2A and H-2B Visa | Threatening Election Officials, and more

Published 10 November 2021

Nuclear Is Hot, for the Moment (Robinson Meyer, The Atlantic)

The United States, Russia, and France now describe the once-neglected technology as a key part of their decarbonization plans.

FBI Believes U.S. Faces Equal Threats from Domestic Extremists and Islamic State -Official (Mark Hosenball, Reuters)

U.S. law enforcement and security agencies believe domestic extremists, notably white supremacists, pose a violent threat in the United States similar to that of Islamic State militants, top U.S. security officials told Congress on Wednesday. Concern about racially motivated domestic extremists had prompted the FBI to elevate the threat to a level equal with that posed by the Islamist militants, said Timothy Langan, the assistant director who heads the counterintelligence division. Langan told a House Intelligence subcommittee the Federal Bureau of Investigation had detected a significant increase in the threat of violence from domestic extremists over the last 18 months. He said the bureau was conducting around 2,700 investigations related to domestic violent extremism, and there had been 18 lethal attacks targeting U.S. religious institutions in which 70 people had died in recent years. The FBI has engaged with tech companies regarding their role in fueling extremism, has successfully disrupted planned acts of violence and will continue to “try to close the gap” on its inability to legally decode encryptions on mobile phones. John Cohen, acting undersecretary for Intelligence and Analysis in the Department of Homeland Security, told the subcommittee that racial superiority and “hatred of immigrants” were major threat concerns.

More People May Die in Terrorist Attacks Unless Prisoners Are Managed Differently, Fishmongers’ Hall Coroner Finds (Lizzie Dearden, Independent)

More people could be killed in terror attacks if the way authorities manage extremist prisoners is not changed, a coroner has found. Judge Mark Lucraft QC said the 2019 Fishmongers’ Hall attack, where a released terror offender murdered two people at a rehabilitation event, raised “matters of concern” about procedures in jails, probation services and policing. “In my opinion, there are risks that future deaths could occur unless action is taken to address those matters,” said a report published on Wednesday.