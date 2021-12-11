Our Picks Was Michigan School Shooting Terrorism? | Cyber Incident Reporting Setback | Corporate Climate Migration Has Begun, and more

Published 11 December 2021

· The Michigan School Shooting Was Terrifying. but Was It Terrorism? · One of U.K.’s ‘Most Prolific Far-Right Anti-Semitic Video Streamers’ Jailed · Nearly 300 Allegations of Extremism in the Military Ranks Reported by Pentagon This Year Despite Failure to Standardize Complaint Procedures · The Corporate Climate Migration Has Begun · U.K. Foils Seven Late-Stage Plots Since March 2020 · DHS to Request Public Input on How the U.S. Government Can Prevent Family Separations at the U.S. Border · Election Denier Who Circulated Jan. 6 PowerPoint Says He Met with Meadows at White House · America Worries about China’s Military Ambitions in Africa · Cyber Incident Reporting Mandates Suffer Another Congressional Setback

The Michigan School Shooting Was Terrifying. but Was It Terrorism? (Mack Lamoureux, Vice)

There’s no doubt that what happened in the halls of Michigan’s Oxford High School last week was terrifying. Authorities allege Ethan Crumbley, 15, exited a bathroom in the school just before 1 p.m. on Nov. 30 and pulled out a handgun his parents reportedly got him as a Christmas present. He began firing methodically at students in a hallway. In the end, four were killed: Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; and Justin Shilling, 17. And several more were injured. Just hours before, his parents had been called in to the school after a teacher found a drawing Ethan had made of a figure shooting people with the words “the thoughts won’t stop, help me” and “blood everywhere.” He was allowed to return to class after that meeting. The fifteen-year-old was later arrested at the shooting scene and has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and terrorism. That final charge is unusual: It’s the first time terror charges have been brought against an alleged school shooter, despite the hundreds of students shot and killed in the U.S. over the last few decades. During a news conference, Oakland County District Prosecutor Karen McDonald said that she filed the terrorism counts so that the suspect’s charges would represent not just those he allegedly wounded and killed but also those who were traumatized by his actions. She was fully aware this is not “a typical charge.

One of U.K.’s ‘Most Prolific Far-Right Anti-Semitic Video Streamers’ Jailed (BBC)

One of the UK’s most prolific far-right anti-Semitic video streamers, who posted films of himself as an offensive caricature of a Jewish man to 10,000 subscribers online, has been jailed. Richard Hesketh was arrested after a charity showed police his work, which had had about two million views. The 36-year-old, of Hollin Lane in Middleton, admitted seven counts of inciting racial hatred. He was jailed for four years at Manchester Crown Court. (Cnt.)