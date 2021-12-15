AVIATION SECURITY Aviation Self-Screening Concept and Prototype

Published 15 December 2021

DHS S&T has awarded $2.5 million to Vanderlande Industries to develop a passenger self-screening concept design and prototype that streamlines TSA PreCheck operations.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate(S&T) Screening at Speed Program announced the award of $2,527,907.76 to Vanderlande Industries Inc. of Marietta, Georgia, to develop a passenger self-screening concept design and prototype that streamlines TSA PreCheck operations. Funding was awarded under the Screening at Speed Broad Agency Announcement, which accelerates efforts by Screening at Speed and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Innovation Task Force to bring enhanced automation to TSA airport security checkpoints.

“Developing self-screening stations at checkpoints, through the Passenger Self-Screening Project, will allow passengers to complete screening activities by themselves, similar to self-checkout at grocery stores,” said Kathryn Coulter Mitchell, the Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary for Science and Technology. “The Screening at Speed Program pursues transformative research and development (R&D) to increase aviation security effectiveness from curb to gate, while reducing wait times and improving the passenger experience. Screening at Speed is enabling this vision by developing passenger automation solutions to transform TSA PreCheck’s concept of operations.”

During this project, Vanderlande will design and build a prototype automated checkpoint that will combine their PAX Advanced MX2 Automated Screening Lane (ASL) with off-the-shelf passenger screening systems to create four integrated screening stations for one screening lane. Combining ASL with the passenger screening stations will simplify the process of X-ray screening of personal property and on-person screening from two steps to one. The system will provide continuous screening for prohibited and/or concealed items and give passengers near real-time feedback if additional screening is necessary.

Passenger screening automation and ASLs will create the next generation screening experience to improve security, decrease Transportation Security Officer (TSO) workload, decrease the amount of time passengers spend being screened, reduce the need for pat downs, reduce equipment lifecycle costs, and enhance the overall passenger experience.

“Automated passenger screening stations will keep travelers and TSOs safer in pandemic situations like the one we face today, as well as create a faster, more convenient experience for airline passengers. Screening at Speed continues to work across our portfolio of projects to meet TSA’s short-, mid-, and long-term capability needs and innovate for the future,” said John Fortune, Screening at Speed program manager.

