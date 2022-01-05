INFRASTRUCTURE Examining Life-Cycle Bridge Performance and Cost Management

Dan M. Frangopol, the inaugural Fazlur R. Khan Endowed Chair of Structural Engineering and Architecture at Lehigh University, has co-authored a new book on life-cycle engineering.

Bridge Safety, Maintenance and Management in a Life-Cycle Context (CRC Press; available 17 February 2022) is an authoritative resource for “students, researchers, practitioners, infrastructure owners and managers, and transportation officials to build up their knowledge of life-cycle bridge performance and cost management at both project level and network level under various deteriorating mechanisms, hazards, and climate change effects.”

Frangopol, who is widely recognized as a pioneer in the field of life-cycle engineering, wrote the book with Sunyong Kim, an associate professor and chair of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Wonkwang University in South Korea. Kim received a Ph.D. in Structural Engineering from Lehigh in 2011, with Frangopol as his advisor. The two researchers previously collaborated on Life-Cycle of Structures Under Uncertainty, which was published in 2019.

The new book discusses “bridge life-cycle performance and cost analysis, prediction, optimization, and decision making under uncertainty” while focusing on topics including “bridge safety and service life prediction; bridge inspection and structural health monitoring; bridge maintenance; life-cycle bridge and bridge network management; optimum life-cycle bridge management planning; resilience and sustainability of bridges and bridge networks under hazards; and bridge management considering climate change.”

Frangopol’s main research interests are in the development and application of probabilistic and optimization concepts and methods to civil and marine structures under various types of hazards.

He is the Founding President of both the International Association for Bridge Maintenance and Safety (IABMAS) and the International Association for Life-Cycle Civil Engineering (IALCCE).

He is the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Structure and Infrastructure Engineering, an international peer-reviewed journal launched in 2005.

