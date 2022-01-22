OUR PICKS The Atomic Scientists' Doomsday Clock | Seditious Conspiracy | International Students& STEM OPT

· Oath Keepers Cached Weapons for Jan. 6 Capitol Attack, Prosecutors Say · How Seditious Conspiracy Charges Change the January 6 Narrative · F.B.I. Director Calls Texas Synagogue Attack an Act of Antisemitism · UK Terror Police Arrest Two More People in Texas Synagogue Hostage Probe · Far-Right Terror: Group Used 3D Printer to Make Pistol Parts, Court Told · The Atomic Scientists’ Doomsday Clock Is Now 75—and Threats to Civilization Still Abound · What the Doomsday Clock Is Really Counting Down To · DHS Makes More International Students Eligible for STEM OPT

Oath Keepers Cached Weapons for Jan. 6 Capitol Attack, Prosecutors Say (Aruna Viswanatha, Wall Street Journal)

The right-wing Oath Keepers militia group was prepared to move a stash of firearms and equipment from a Virginia hotel to rioters on Jan. 6 last year, federal prosecutors said, painting the most detailed portrait yet of the planning the group’s members allegedly undertook as they tried to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election win. Edward Vallejo, a 63-year-old Arizona man arrested last week on seditious-conspiracy and other charges, worked with others to coordinate what they called “quick reaction forces” stationed at a Comfort Inn in Arlington, Va., prosecutors said. The teams, armed with weapons, ammunition and “essential supplies to last 30 days,” awaited direction on the day of the riot and ultimately didn’t need to deliver the materials since the group successfully breached the U.S. Capitol without them, the prosecutors said. A federal magistrate judge in Arizona agreed Thursday afternoon with the government’s request to detain Mr. Vallejo before trial, saying that he believed Mr. Vallejo presented a danger to the community given his actions on Jan. 6, 2021. “You were prepared to act,” Magistrate Judge John Boyle said at the detention hearing in which Mr. Vallejo appeared via telephone. “If…given that order, you would have complied,” the judge said, describing how he believed Mr. Vallejo would have transported the weapons to the Capitol if asked.

How Seditious Conspiracy Charges Change the January 6 Narrative (Ellen Ioanes, Vox)

Stewart Rhodes is facing the most serious charges yet in connection with the Capitol riot.

F.B.I. Director Calls Texas Synagogue Attack an Act of Antisemitism (Ruth Graham, New York Times)

The F.B.I. is treating the attack on a suburban Fort Worth synagogue on Saturday as “an act of terrorism targeting the Jewish community,” Christopher A. Wray, the bureau’s director, said on Thursday. “This was not some random occurrence,” Mr. Wray told viewers of a webinar hosted by the Anti-Defamation League. “It was intentional, it was symbolic and we’re not going to tolerate antisemitism in this country.” The bureau initially said that the attacker, a British citizen named Malik Faisal Akram, was not driven by antisemitism when he held four people at the synagogue hostage for 11 hours. (Cont.)