OUR PICKS Islamic State “Emoji” Tactics | 1,000-Mile Cannon | Preparing for Cyber Future, and more

Published 16 February 2022

Justin Trudeau’s Crackdown on Protests Could Make Things Worse (Economist)

By seeking to curb free speech, he will aggravate Canada’s divisions.

Faced with this ruckus, Canada’s government should have drawn a clear distinction between harmful acts and obnoxious or foolish words. Peaceful protests are fine; blocking crucial highways so that others cannot go about their business is not. Some of the truckers shut down a bridge over which 25% of Canada’s goods trade with the United States passes. The police took six days to remove them. Given that the protest blocked an estimated $350m of trade each day, this was needlessly slow.

The truckers are wrong about the vaccine mandate at the border. Such rules are a reasonable precaution to slow the spread of a deadly and highly infectious disease. Canada’s government is right to enforce them. But the truckers have every right to express their disagreement. A wise government would listen to them and respond politely, taking their complaints seriously and patiently explaining why covid restrictions, though onerous, are necessary for the time being.

Islamic State Evolves ’Emoji’ Tactics to Peddle Propaganda Online (Mark Scott, Politico)

The Islamic State has a new weapon in spreading hate speech and violent content online: the emoji. Over the past two months, Facebook pages in Arabic, Kurdish and English have used these digital images to sidestep Facebook’s content rules. Emojis have been used instead of words like “weapon,” “explosion” and “rocket” to champion the Islamic State’s terrorist attacks across the Middle East and farther afield. These pages, posing as mainstream media organizations with mundane names like World News and Media Point, have collectively racked up hundreds of thousands of likes, shares and comments, based on research shared with POLITICO. The fake news outlets are part of a sophisticated digital disinformation campaign that includes deploying different tactics across Facebook pages, Twitter accounts and Telegram channels. Islamic State-affiliated channels, all told, have almost 80,000 followers. Some of the social media content has been available since June 2020, primarily focusing on spreading hate speech in Iraq and Syria by sharing news about ISIS attacks from the group’s official mouthpieces. Much of the ISIS content reviewed by POLITICO is still online — and none of it should be available on social media, based on platforms’ own rules against terrorist content.