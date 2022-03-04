STRATEGY Strategic Folly in Ukraine: A War That Putin Cannot Win

By Lawrence Freedman

Published 4 March 2022

From the start, the Russian campaign has been hampered by political objectives that cannot be translated into meaningful military objectives. This underlying strategic folly has been reinforced by the tactical ineptitude with which the campaign has been prosecuted. If only for reasons of prudence, we must still assume that the Russians will be more successful in bringing the weight of their military strength to bear.

As the Russo-Ukrainian War takes a darker turn it is important to emphasize this essential point: This is a war that Vladimir Putin cannot win, however long it lasts and however cruel his methods.

From the start, the Russian campaign has been hampered by political objectives that cannot be translated into meaningful military objectives. Putin has described a mythical Ukraine, a product of a fevered imagination stimulated by cockeyed historical musings. His Ukraine appears as a wayward sibling to be rescued from the “drug addicts and Nazis” (his phrase) that have led it astray. It is not a fantasy that Ukrainians recognize. They see it as an excuse to turn their country into a passive colony and this they will not allow. No Russian-backed government would have legitimacy and Russia lacks the capacity for an indefinite occupation to keep such a government in place.

This underlying strategic folly has been reinforced by the tactical ineptitude with which the campaign has been prosecuted. A quick and relatively painless victory, with Kyiv in Russian hands and President Zelensky nowhere to be seen, might have allowed Putin to impose a victor’s peace of some sort, whether in promises of neutrality and demilitarization, new constitutional arrangements or even territorial concessions.

Instead, the Russian generals chose to show how smart they were by relying on speed and surprise to take key cities, using only a fraction of the assembled force, and not even bothering to gain control of the skies. The arrogance of the plan was shown in the move against the capital. This involved flying in regular units to the outskirts of the capital to meet up with special forces and sundry saboteurs already in its precincts. This ended as an operational shamble.