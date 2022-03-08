EXTREMISM Extremist Propaganda Remained at Historic Levels in 2021

Published 7 March 2022

The distribution of propaganda by racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists (RMVEs) remained at historic levels across the United States in 2021, with a total 4,851 cases of racist, anti-Semitic and other hateful messages reported by ADL (Anti-Defamation League). The latest data comes amid a surge in anti-Semitic hate fliering in January and February targeting at least 15 states nationwide.

Last year marked the second-highest level of incidents reported since ADL began tracking such data – with an average of about 13 incidents per day in 2021, and nearly double the 2,724 cases reported in 2019. In 2020, the use of propaganda distributions as a tactic peaked at 5,125 incidents nationwide.

ADL’s Center on Extremism tracks the distribution of racist, anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ fliers, stickers, posters, banners and stenciled graffiti by various members of far right and RMVEs groups. The report found that at least 38 known RMVEs groups were behind hate propaganda efforts in 2021, affecting 49 states and the District of Columbia.

RMVEs “more frequently are resorting to hate propaganda as a tactic to spread their noxious ideas and recruit new membership,” said ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. “It’s particularly disturbing that at a time of when violent anti-Semitic assaults are on the rise, these groups are dialing-up their hateful rhetoric against Jews and canvassing entire communities with hate literature. This is an alarming trend that needs to be checked, now.”

In 2021, hateful propaganda appeared in every state except Hawaii, with the highest levels of activity reported in Pennsylvania (473), Virginia (375), Texas (327), Massachusetts (272), Washington State (228), Maryland (217) and New York State (212). ADL’s H.E.A.T. Map provides a visual representation of the propaganda distribution efforts by geographic location and can be used to highlight other specific trends. (For reporting purposes, ADL counts an incident where multiple or hundreds of fliers are canvassed across a neighborhood on a given day as a single incident).

And propaganda has continued to be a go-to tactic for RMVEs groups in 2022. According to ADL’s Center on Extremism, in just the past few weeks dozens of additional incidents have been reported in at least 15 states, on college campuses and across entire neighborhoods. Most of those incidents were perpetrated by the virulently anti-Semitic Goyim Defense League, whose fliers blame Jews for spreading COVID, threatening the “white race” through increasing diversity, and having too much power, among other hateful tropes.