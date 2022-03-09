OUR PICKS How Does This End? | What If Russia Loses? | Red Sky in the Morning, and more

Published 9 March 2022

The Ukraine Dilemma (Janice Gross Stein, Foreign Affairs)

Can the West save Kyiv without starting a war with Russia?

How Does This End? (Christopher S. Chivvis, Carnegie Endowment)

Russia’s war in Ukraine has an infinite number of scenarios, but scores of war games point to two likely paths: continued escalation, potentially across the nuclear threshold, or a bitter peace imposed on a defeated Ukraine.

It’s Time to Ask: What Would a Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal Look Like? (Anatol Lieven, Guardian)

If the Russians are ever to withdraw, then a diplomatic agreement on the terms of withdrawal will be necessary. So what should the demands be?

Preventing a Wider European Conflict (Thomas Graham, CFR)

To prevent Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine from escalating into a wider European conflict, Thomas Graham recommends that the United States bolster its deterrence efforts with NATO partners, while leaving the door open for Russia to de-escalate.

How the War in Ukraine Could Get Much Worse (Emma Ashford and Joshua Shifrinson, Foreign Affairs)

Russia and the West risk falling into a deadly spiral.

What If Russia Loses? (Liana Fix and Michael Kimmage, Foreign Affairs)

A defeat for Moscow won’t be a clear victory for the West.

Anonymous Ops Inject Information into Russia with Media Hacks, Millions of Text Messages (Bridget Johnson, HSToday)

Many participating in the #OpRussia campaign have been painstakingly going one small screen at a time to get the truth to Russian citizens.

U.N. General Assembly Should Recommend Creation of Crime of Aggression Tribunal for Ukraine: Nuremberg Is Not the Model (Jennifer Trahan, Just Security)

In light of the lack of jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to prosecute the crime of aggression committed by nationals of States that are not parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC, various proposals have surfaced for how one might be able to exercise jurisdiction in the Ukraine situation. There is one proposal—also suggested in the article by Larry Johnson—that stands heads and shoulders above the others: the General Assembly must recommend the creation of a hybrid criminal tribunal for the crime of aggression to be negotiated and agreed to between the United Nations and the Government of Ukraine.