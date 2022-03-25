OUR PICKS Food Sector Vulnerability | Energy Insecurity Is Here to Stay | How Many Nukes? And more

Published 24 March 2022

· Deter Russia's Use of Chemical Weapons in Ukraine · Russia's Ukraine Invasion Makes DOD Tech Officials Ask 'Are We Postured for That Kind of Fight?' · The U.S. and Europe Are Looking for a Path to Cut Russian Fuel · Critical Vulnerabilities in the U.S. Food Sector and the Next Crippling Attack · EPA Should Develop a Formal Lessons Learned Process for Its Disaster Response · How Many Nuclear Weapons Exist, and Who Has Them? · DOJ Unseals Charges Against Russians in Attempted Hacks of Infrastructure, Including Trisis Case · Why Energy Insecurity Is Here to Stay

Deter Russia’s Use of Chemical Weapons in Ukraine (Anthony Ruggiero and Andrea Stricker, Defense One)

How Biden handles threats will dissuade Moscow and other adversaries from using these weapons—or encourage it.

Russia’s Ukraine Invasion Makes DOD Tech Officials Ask ‘Are We Postured for That Kind of Fight?’ (Brandi Vincent, Nextgov)

Data is driving insights around this modern conflict.

The U.S. and Europe Are Looking for a Path to Cut Russian Fuel (Sara Schonhardt and Scott Waldman, Scientific American)

“Our climate goals may well be another victim of Russia’s aggression,” says Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency.

Critical Vulnerabilities in the U.S. Food Sector and the Next Crippling Attack (Colleen F. Fagan, HSToday)

Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the potential for widescale interference by foreign actors and how that interference will affect them personally.

EPA Should Develop a Formal Lessons Learned Process for Its Disaster Response (GAO)

To remove household hazardous waste—some items that can catch fire, react, or explode under certain circumstances or that are corrosive or toxic—after the 2018 and 2020 California wildfires, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) took steps that followed its emergency response policy. For example, EPA led coordination efforts between federal, state, and local agencies and established incident management teams. These teams developed plans for assessment, removal, transportation, and disposal of the waste. EPA removed waste from three counties in 2018 and seven counties in 2020.

How Many Nuclear Weapons Exist, and Who Has Them? (Joe Phelan, Scientific American)

Nuclear states admit to owning about 13,000 warheads, but the real number could be higher

DOJ Unseals Charges Against Russians in Attempted Hacks of Infrastructure, Including Trisis Case (AJ Vicens and Joe Warminsky, Cyverscoop)

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday unsealed two indictments charging four Russian nationals with crimes related to attempted hacks of critical infrastructure both abroad and within the United States, including use of the malware known as Trisis or Triton.

Why Energy Insecurity Is Here to Stay (Economist)

The war will speed the shift from petrostates to new electrostates.