OUR PICKS Complacency ahead of Hurricane Season | Terrorists Are Gaming the System | The Return of the Machine Gun, and more

Published 14 April 2022

· Officials Warn of ‘Complacency’ ahead of Hurricane Season · German Police Bust Right-Wing Group Planning Attack on Energy Grid · Neo-Nazi Who Tried to Launch a ‘Civil Race War’ By Launching Attacks with 600 Homemade Bombs and Guns to ‘Preserve the White Population’ Is Hit with Terror Charge in Germany · Terrorists Like Sir David Amess’ Killer Are Gaming the System · We’ve Never Seen a Carbon-Removal Plan Like This Before · Sweden’s NATO Decision Isn’t Just About Security · U.K. Police Anti-Terror IT System Was “Not Fit for Purpose” - Former Officer · Abusive Passengers Act Proposes TSA-Controlled No-Fly List · Scientists Risk Arrest to Demand Climate Action · The Return of the Machine Gun

Officials Warn of ‘Complacency’ ahead of Hurricane Season (Thomas Frank, Scientific American)

Many communities are unprepared for storms that have been getting worse in part because of climate change

German Police Bust Right-Wing Group Planning Attack on Energy Grid (DW)

Police in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate say they have broken up a right-wing extremist chat group that was seeking to bring down Germany’s democracy. The State Criminal Police Office (LKA) in Mainz said Wednesday that individuals from a group calling itself the “Vereinte Patrioten” (United Patriots) planned bomb attacks on Germany’s energy infrastructure in hopes of creating lasting nationwide power outages that would spark a “civil war-like” situation. The group figured that such an attack would then enable the toppling of Germany’s elected government and ultimately its democratic system. The LKA said nationwide raids were carried out against the group for its bombing plans and other violent activities. Authorities said they would provide further details on the case at a press conference alongside investigators from the Koblenz General Prosecutor’s Office at 10:00 a.m. (UTC) on Thursday. Wednesday’s arrests come just one week after a massive nationwide police operation led to the arrests of four key individuals. Some 800 police raided 60 locations tied to the neo-Nazi groups “Atomwaffen Division” (AWD), “Combat 18” (C18) and “Knockout 51” (K51).

Neo-Nazi Who Tried to Launch a ‘Civil Race War’ By Launching Attacks with 600 Homemade Bombs and Guns to ‘Preserve the White Population’ Is Hit with Terror Charge in Germany (Rachael Bunyan, Daily Mail)

German federal prosecutors today said they had charged a suspected neo-Nazi with attempting to set off a ‘civil race war’ in Germany with planned attacks using 600 homemade explosives and guns to ‘preserve the white population’. A week after authorities swooped on alleged far-right militant cells in raids across Germany, the federal prosecutor’s office named the suspect only as Marvin E. and said he had been in detention since September 2021. Marvin E., 20, from Spangenberg in northern Hesse, faces charges of attempting to form a terrorist organization, as well as preparation of a grievous seditious attack and various weapons law violations. (Cont.)