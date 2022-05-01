OUR PICKS THIS WEEK

Published 1 May 2022

Extremism & Terrorism

· Mayorkas Promises Congress Data on Cases of Terror Watchlist Individuals Arrested at Border

· A New Age of Bioterror: Anticipating Exploitation of Tunable Viral Agents

· Islamic State ‘Beatle’ Sentenced to Life for Murdering US Hostages

· Documents Reveal Bin Laden’s Bid for American Support

· UK Neo-Nazi, 19, Sentenced for Inciting Terrorism Against Jews

· Canadian Military Not Doing Enough to Detect, Prevent Extremism in the Ranks: Report

· Peekskill Man Who Identifies as an “Incel” or “Involuntary Celibate” Is Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison for Stalking, Threatening, and Harassing Multiple Victims

· Pacific Northwest Environmental Extremist and Arsonist Pleads Guilty

· Peace Tribunal Identifies 4,600 Killings of Colombian Leftists

· U.S. Is Taking “a Close Look” at Whether to Label Russia a State Sponsor of Terrorism

More Picks

· The Backlash to DHS’s Anti-Disinformation Board Shows How U.S. Law Is Falling Behind the Problem

· The Uproar over Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board

· The Case for the Nuclear Deterrent Is Clearer than Ever

· What Have US Special Operators Learned from the Ukraine War?

· Feared Russian Cyberattacks Against U.S. Have Yet to Materialize

· 5 Ways to Better Protect Vulnerable Mass Transit

· The Army Wants to Change How It Manages Cyber Risk

· Feds Seek Nearly $3M from Manafort Over Undisclosed Accounts

· Threat of Russian Chemical Weapons is ‘Wake-up Call’ on WMDs

· The Urgent Need for an Overhaul of Global Biorisk Management

· Biosecurity in an Age of Open Science

· China’s Biomedical Data Hacking Threat: Applying Big Data Isn’t as Easy as It Seems

· War amid a Pandemic: The Public Health Consequences of Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

· AI Drug Discovery Systems Might Be Repurposed to Make Chemical Weapons, Researchers Warn

· How Many Nuclear Weapons Does Russia Have in 2022?

· Four Unanswered Questions About the Intersection of War and Nuclear Power

· How Emerging Technology Is Breaking Arms Control

· Ransomware Attacks on Agricultural Cooperatives Potentially Timed to Critical Seasons

· US Supreme Court Weighs Policy for Migrants to Wait in Mexico

· “Hack DHS” Program Successfully Concludes First Bug Bounty Program

· AI Is Already Learning from Russia’s War in Ukraine, DOD Says

· How Facial Recognition Software Is Changing the War in Ukraine

· Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction: DHS Could Improve Its Acquisition of Key Technology and Coordination with Partners

· The Next Cybersecurity Crisis: Poisoned AI