OUR PICKS Big Bucks to CISA | Cyber Fog in the Ukraine War | Protecting SMBs from Cyberwarfare, and more

Published 16 June 2022

· Counterterrorism Researchers Say They Lack the Data to Prevent Future Violence · How SMBs Can Protect Themselves from Cyber Warfare · Russia’s Cyber Fog in the Ukraine War · Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine Invasion Is the World’s First Full-Scale Cyberwar · Why Russia Has Refrained from a Major Cyber-Attack Against the West · Russia Might Try Reckless Cyber Attacks as Ukraine War Drags On, US Warns · DHS Incorporates Cybersecurity Principles into Positioning, Timing & Navigation Tech Guide · House Budget Writers Look to Dole Out Big Bucks to CISA, Other DHS

Counterterrorism Researchers Say They Lack the Data to Prevent Future Violence (Rachel Martin and Odette Yousef. NPR)

A year ago, the Biden administration launched a national plan to counter domestic terrorism. But are federal agencies hampering anti-terrorism efforts by failing to report basic data?

How SMBs Can Protect Themselves from Cyber Warfare (Brent McCarty, Forbes)

As the world undergoes global conflict, with continuing cyber threats a looming possibility, business owners may be wondering, “How will this affect me?” Attacks during these times usually target specific regions or organizations within involved nations. But that doesn’t mean these attacks won’t happen here and that they won’t affect a wide range of businesses. With threats on the horizon—whether they materialize or not—what can you as a small business do at a time like this? There are a few things you can do.

Russia’s Cyber Fog in the Ukraine War (Frank Umbach, GIS Reports))

The all-out Russian war effort to conquer Ukraine will lead to a rise in cyberattacks on both Ukrainian and Western critical infrastructure.

Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine Invasion Is the World’s First Full-Scale Cyberwar (Yurii Shchyhol, Atlantic Council)

Ever since the dawn of the Internet Age, the potential to weaponize digital technologies as tools of international aggression has been known. This was underlined by Russia’s 2007 cyber-attack on Estonia, which was widely recognized as the first such act by one state against another. In 2016, NATO officially recognized cyberspace as a field of military operations alongside the more traditional domains of land, sea and air.

The current Russo-Ukrainian War represents the next major milestone in our rapidly developing understanding of cyber security. It is now becoming increasingly apparent that the invasion unleashed by Vladimir Putin on February 24 is the world’s first full-scale cyberwar.

It will take many years to fully digest the lessons of this landmark conflict and assess the implications for the future of international security. However, it is already possible to draw a number of preliminary conclusions that have consequences for individuals, organizations and national governments around the world.

Why Russia Has Refrained from a Major Cyber-Attack Against the West (Beth Maundrill, CSHub)

A cyber-attack by Russia against Western critical infrastructure has yet to come to fruition

Russia Might Try Reckless Cyber Attacks as Ukraine War Drags On, US Warns (Patrick Tucker, Defense One)

Ground commanders have been unable to capitalize on at least one previous cyber strike.

DHS Incorporates Cybersecurity Principles into Positioning, Timing & Navigation Tech Guide (Mary-Louise Hoffman, Executivegov)

The Department of Homeland Security has released a document meant to help companies design positioning, navigation and timing systems with cybersecurity features such as zero trust.

House Budget Writers Look to Dole Out Big Bucks to CISA, Other DHS Cyber Programs (Derek B. Johnson, SC Magazine)

House appropriators are looking to boost the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s budget by hundreds of billions of dollars in their latest funding proposal, while bolstering cyber and tech-related investments at other DHS component agencies.