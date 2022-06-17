OUR PICKS Is LaMDA Sentient? | Pentagon Bankrolls Rare Earths Plant | Terrorists Sneaking Across the Southern Border, and more

Published 17 June 2022

Pentagon Bankrolls Rare Earths Plant as U.S. Plays Catch-Up to China (Financial Times)

Australian mining company Lynas Rare Earths has been awarded a contract by the United States Department of Defense worth $US120 million to build a processing facility in the US.

The facility is expected to be built on the Gulf Coast in the state of Texas and should by operational by 2025.

GOP to DOJ: Investigate Vandalism at Anti-Abortion Centers as Domestic Terrorism (Emily Brooks, The Hill)

More than 100 House Republicans signed on to a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland asking the Department of Justice to investigate vandalism and attacks at anti-abortion pregnancy centers as domestic terrorism. Incidents of vandalism and suspected arson ticked up after the publication of a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that recognized abortion rights. “The department has a clear duty to pursue these recent attacks as instances of domestic terrorism, and it is the responsibility of the National Security Division to protect the United States from threats to our national security by seeking justice through law,” the group said in the letter, signed by 126 House Republicans and led by Reps. Scott Franklin (Fla.), Claudia Tenney (N.Y.) and Mike Johnson (La.). The letter listed a number of reports of attacks on pregnancy centers, which aim to steer pregnant women away from obtaining abortions. One such center in Madison, Wis., last month was set ablaze in a suspected arson. Local reports said that a pro-abortion rights group called Jane’s Revenge took responsibility for the arson but could not verify the authenticity of the group’s statement.

New Mexico Supreme Court Orders All-GOP County Commission to Certify Primary’s Results (CBS News)

The conspiracy theories about Dominion voting machines that erupted during the 2020 presidential contest flared this week in a remote New Mexico county in what could be just a preview of the kind of chaos election experts fear is coming in the fall midterms and in 2024. (Cont.)