EXPLOSIVES DETECTION 3D X-Ray Makes it Easier to Detect Hidden Explosive Weapons

Published 24 June 2022

As summer officially kicks off, many people are preparing to travel for vacations, to visit loved ones, or for business. To make these trips seamless and safer, the Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) says it is developing, implementing, and ensuring the effectiveness of cutting-edge screening equipment and protocols that help protect the public and keep security lines moving. Soon, new S&T-funded screening technologies will be available that will do this and more, while also supporting first responders and the dedicated Department of Homeland Security (DHS) staff tasked with ensuring each step of your trip is smooth sailing (or flying … or driving).

As travelers pass through border crossings, ports of call, airport checkpoints, and various precautionary measures in both federal and private venues, their safety and wellbeing are constantly ensured through various forms of screening technologies that have one critical goal: to identify and alert the proper authorities to potential threats. And, while these technologies do their jobs very effectively, it is important to ask the question: “How can we continue to make these technologies better?”

To answer this question, S&T has teamed up with Xoran Technologies, LLC, to develop a one-of-a-kind, compact, 3D X-ray scanner.

“DHS staff and first responders in the field need imaging capabilities that will enable them to safely, effectively, and efficiently scan and detect hidden explosive devices, such as bombs or improvised explosive devices (IED), that can be easily concealed in a small container or bag,” said S&T Program Manager Karen “Maua” Johnson. “The 3D X-ray could potentially help us meet this critical security need by greatly enhancing the ability of our frontline operators to find and intercept these dangerous devices before they can be used to harm the general public.”

The 3D X-ray is a user-friendly, portable, durable, prototype imaging tool that uses a combination of both 2D and 3D computed tomography (CT) imaging capabilities to quickly and accurately detect the presence of explosive devices and related components in backpack-sized containers or bags—without needing to open them.

“The 3D X-ray stands out from other existing screening technologies because of how multi-functional and adaptable it is out in the field,” said Xoran President David Sarment. “It is designed to quickly perform any type of X-ray scan—no matter what a first responder might be looking for, what environment they’re working in, and what level of detail they might need.”