CYBERSECURITY Insights into Blockchain Vulnerabilities

Published 24 June 2022

Distributed ledger technology, such as blockchains, has become more prevalent across a variety of contexts over the past decade. The premise is that blockchains operate securely without any centralized control and that they are immutable or unsusceptible to change. New report details how centralization can be introduced, affecting security.

Given its mission to create and prevent technological surprise, DARPA endeavored to understand those security assumptions and determine to what degree blockchains are actually decentralized. As such, the agency engaged cybersecurity research and consulting firm Trail of Bits to examine the fundamental properties of blockchains and the cybersecurity risks associated with them.

The study resulted in a report that provides holistic analysis that’s available to anyone considering blockchains for important matters so they can better understand the potential vulnerabilities within these systems.

“The report demonstrates the continued need for careful review when assessing new technologies, such as blockchains, as they proliferate in our society and economy” said Joshua Baron, DARPA program manager overseeing the study. “We should not take any promise of security on face value and anyone using blockchains for matters of high importance must think through the associated vulnerabilities.”

To learn more, access the report here: https://www.trailofbits.com/reports/Unintended_Centralities_in_Distributed_Ledgers.pdf

