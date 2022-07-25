HOT SUMMER Extreme Heat Causes Record Wildfires, Acres Burned

Published 25 July 2022

In 2022, 38,046 wildfires have burned 5,571,855 acres. This is the most acres burned-to-date in the past 10 years. Both numbers are well above the 10-year average of 32,286 wildfires and 3,328,244 acres burned. Temperatures will rise to 10- 15oF above normal across the Pacific Northwest and 5-10oF above normal in northern California and portions of the Great Basin.

In its most recent update, the U.S. National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) reports that, currently, 93 large fires and complexes have burned 3,116,631 acres in 15 states. One new large fire was reported in each of these states: Alaska, Arizona, Nebraska, Nevada and Texas. More than 8,200 wildland firefighters and support personnel are assigned to incidents across the country.

Wildland firefighters reported extreme fire behavior was reported on the Oak Fire in California, Road T Fire in Nebraska and San Gabriel Fire in Texas. As very hot temperatures and dry fuels continue across many states, it’s important to stay informed on current and expected weather and fire danger. NIFC notes that more information is available at the Predictive Services fuels and fire danger summary, fire weather and potential briefing, and the seven-day significant fire potential outlook.

NIFC says that as the potential for wildfire is high to extreme in many areas, it’s important for people who live in the wildland urban interface to have defensible space around homes. “Create fire breaks with lawns, driveways and walkways and stack firewood away from your home. Make sure you address is visible from the road so emergency responders can see it and ensure you have a plan for your family and pets to evacuate when needed,” NIFC says, advising people to check out these sites: Ready.gov and Ready for Wildfire.

Weather

An upper-level trough is slowly moving across the Midwest today (Monday, 25 July), causing temperatures to remain moderate and thunderstorm activity to continue and spread eastward into New England. Associated scattered thunderstorms are also forecast for portions of the Southeast. Meanwhile, hot and dry conditions will persist over the western United States. Temperatures will rise to 10- 15oF above normal across the Pacific Northwest and 5-10oF above normal in northern California and portions of the Great Basin. Overnight relative humidity recovery will be generally poor across these areas as well. Hot, dry conditions will also continue in Texas and west and central Oklahoma. Monsoonal thunderstorms will continue across the Southwest, eastern Great Basin and Colorado, moving farther westward than in previous days, creating a possibility for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms across portions of southern California and western Nevada as well as continuing to develop in the greater Four Corners area, where more widespread coverage can be expected. Flash floods are possible in central and southern Arizona, and in portions of eastern and central Colorado. Western and central Alaska will experience cooler than normal temperatures and widespread wetting rain, while the eastern half of the state is under the influence of a weak ridge and a warming drying trend will bring high temperatures into the 70s and relative humidity as low as 20 – 30%. Strong winds are expected to pick up across the state, with gusts of up to 40 mph likely in areas parts of the south and west.

