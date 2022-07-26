OUR PICKS How Significant a Threat Is ISIS Right Now? | Preventing a Dirty Bomb | Sharing Data to Tackle Terrorism, and more

Published 25 July 2022

Neo-Nazi Accelerationsts Urge Followers to Infiltrate and Attack Abortion Facilities (Bridget Johnson, HSToday)

Guide declares that “memorials are our monuments” in praise of mass shooters whom they refer to as “saints.”

Preventing a Dirty Bomb: Vulnerabilities Persist in NRC’s Controls for Purchases of High Risk Radioactive Materials (GAO)

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) has called on the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to add security features to its licenses to make it harder for people to use a fraudulent license to purchase radioactive material, after the watchdog used shell companies and fraudulent licenses to purchase from vendors in the U.S.

As the Planet Cooks, Climate Stalls as a Political Issue (Jonathan Weisman and Jazmine Ulloa, New York Times)

Joe Manchin’s rejection of a compromise climate bill tells a familiar story: Voters and politicians put a higher premium on immediate issues, such as inflation and the economy, giving politicians a pass on global warming.

Britain Is Bracing for a Record 104 Degrees as Heat Waves Sweep Across Europe (Aurelien Breeden and Isabella Kwai, New York Times)

The heat wave was expected to hit Britain early this next week, when temperatures were forecast to reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time.

In a country unaccustomed to such heat, workers were spreading grit on the roads, fearing they would melt without protection. Schools said they would move classes remotely. And Transport for London, the city’s transit agency, urged people not to travel on Monday and Tuesday because rail tracks could bend or buckle in the heat

Doubting Mainstream Medicine, COVID Patients Find Dangerous Advice and Pills Online (Geoff Brumfiel, NPR)

COVID cases and hospitalizations are once again on the rise, thanks to a new omicron subvariant. Vaccines and certain proven treatments can help prevent the worst outcomes. But for Americans who don’t trust the medical establishment, there’s a network of fringe medical doctors, natural healers and internet personalities ready to push unproven cures for COVID. And a shady black market where you can buy them. Stephanie was plugged into that alternative medical network, and doctors say it ultimately cost her life.