OUR PICKS The CHIPS Act | Most Important Hacking Targets |The Burning of the American West, and more

Published 28 July 2022

· Officials Are Racing to Protect the Absolutely Most Important Hacking Targets · Lawmakers Question DOJ’s National Security Division on Cybersecurity, Surveillance · MS-13 Member Sentenced for Racketeering Conspiracy Involving Murder Following Multi-Agency Probe · NATO Is a Luxury Good the United States Doesn’t Need · What to Read to Understand the Burning of the American West · The CHIPS Act: Far from Perfect, but Still Very Good · The CHIPS Act Won’t Solve the Chip Shortage · Does Anyone Still Understand the ‘Security Dilemma’?

Officials Are Racing to Protect the Absolutely Most Important Hacking Targets (Tim Starks and Aaron Schaffer, Washington Post)

Congress and the Biden administration are moving on parallel tracks to whittle down the list of U.S. hacking targets to no more than a few hundred they say need extra protection because attacks on them would have dire ramifications for national security, health, public safety or the economy.

It’s an idea floated among cybersecurity policy wonks for a few years, but it’s now making substantial progress on Capitol Hill and at the Department of Homeland Security. Still, some in industry harbor fears of how Congress in particular might apply the concept to them.

Lawmakers Question DOJ’s National Security Division on Cybersecurity, Surveillance (Kirsten Errick, Nextgov)

The House Judiciary Committee raised concerns over three hostile foreign actors that breached court systems in early 2020, in addition to questions about the surveillance of Americans.

MS-13 Member Sentenced for Racketeering Conspiracy Involving Murder Following Multi-Agency Probe (ICE)

An MS-13 gang member was sentenced July 26 to 35 years in prison for his murder of a 19-year-old in 2015. The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Hudson County Prosecutors Office, the FBI and West New York Police Department, with assistance from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Newark Field Office.

NATO Is a Luxury Good the United States Doesn’t Need (Justin Logan, Foreign Policy)

Europe is capable of defending itself.

What to Read to Understand the Burning of the American West (Economist)

Economist correspondent picks four essential books and one podcast.

The CHIPS Act: Far from Perfect, but Still Very Good (Klon Kitchen, The Dispatch)

If we’re ever going to achieve supply chain security, the United States will need more influence in the semiconductor industry. The bill is a good…

The CHIPS Act Won’t Solve the Chip Shortage (Rebecca Heilwei, Vox)

The US is betting billions to spur semiconductor manufacturing.

Does Anyone Still Understand the ‘Security Dilemma’? (Stephen M. Walt, Foreign Policy)

A bit of classic IR theory goes a long way toward explaining vexing global problems.