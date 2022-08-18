OUR PICKS War Over Semiconductor | Smaller, Safer Nuclear Power | Cost of Engaging the Taliban, and more

Published 17 August 2022

CIA Sued Over Alleged Spying on Lawyers, Journalists Who Met Assange (Reuters / VOA News)

A group of journalists and lawyers sued the CIA and its former director Mike Pompeo over allegations the intelligence agency spied on them when they visited WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during his stay in Ecuador’s embassy in London.

The lawsuit said the CIA under Pompeo violated the privacy rights of those American journalists and lawyers by allegedly spying on them. The plaintiffs include journalists Charles Glass and John Goetz and attorneys Margaret Kunstler and Deborah Hrbek, who have represented Assange.

Smaller, Safer Nuclear Power (Ted Nordhaus, The Bulwark)

And the role they could play in the energy economy.

Why Proactive Cybersecurity Is a Must in Today’s Sophisticated Threat Environment (Chuck Brooks, HSToday)

Prevention and preparedness begin with discovering the knowns and unknowns in the code that is the backbone of the array of applications and operating networks.

Top Democrats Accuse Homeland Security Watchdog of Blocking Testimony in Jan. 6 Inquiry (Luke Broadwater and Eileen Sullivan, New York Times)

The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general is under criticism for his handling of an investigation into missing Secret Service text messages from around the time of the Capitol attack.

Employees Within the Now-Embattled Homeland Security Watchdog Office Gave Their Supervisors High Marks on a Job Satisfaction Survey (Courtney Bouble, Govexec)

The office had improved scores on the Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey in leadership, innovation and employee recognition.

DHS Tests Next-Generation WUI Alerting Technology (Firehouse)

The model integrates next-generation technologies with the FEMA IPAWS enabling alerting authorities to disseminate wireless emergency alerts with new capabilities.

FBI, Homeland Security Warn About Threats to Law Enforcement after Trump Search (Ryan Lucas, NPR)

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security are warning of an increase in threats to federal law enforcement following the FBI’s court-authorized search last week of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home.

The agencies issued the joint intelligence bulletin on Friday, days after federal agents executed a search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club and residence in Palm Beach, Fla., according to a person familiar with the document.

Trump, his political allies and conservative media have denounced the FBI and the search, even though it was approved by a federal judge. And they also have pushed Trump’s claims that he’s being targeted for political reasons.

The Future World Order Will Be Decided by the War Over Semiconductors (Bruno Maçães, New Statesman)

Taiwan, as the global leader in microchip manufacture, will be its geopolitical battleground.

The Cost of Engaging the Taliban (Nilofar Sakhi, National Interest)

If the United States continues to engage with the Taliban without asking for anything in return, it will empower the current totalitarian system and allow transnational terror threats to grow.