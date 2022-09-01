OUR PICKS Potential Election-Season Violence | Race for Techno-Security | Smuggling of Girls to ISIS, and more

How Polling Places Can Prepare for Potential Election-Season Violence (Jennifer Hesterman. HSToday)

Host organizations should have an emergency plan to protect their facilities and occupants in case a group gathers elsewhere and approaches the area.

‘Cyclops Blink’ Shows Why the SEC’s Proposed Cybersecurity Disclosure Rule Could Undermine the Nation’s Cybersecurity (Sasha Hondagneu-Messner, Steve McInerney, and Alan Charles Raul, Lawfare)

On March 9, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed a new rule intended to enhance and standardize disclosure requirements for cybersecurity risks. Among other things, the rule requires all publicly traded companies to report all “material” cybersecurity incidents within four business days of determining the event’s materiality. But shockingly, this notice requirement does not include an exception for active investigations by law enforcement, coordination with intelligence and national security agencies, or compliance with court orders that may restrict the timing of permissible cybersecurity disclosures—nor does it provide an exception where premature disclosure of an incident could cause significant damage to other vulnerable businesses or government entities. In theory, this could mean that a company would be required to disclose a breach before the vulnerability could even be patched.

The Grand Race for Techno-Security Leadership (Tai Ming Cheung and Thomas H. Mahnken, War on the Rocks)

In the perilous race between the United States and China for dominance of the global technological and security commons, the recent passage of the CHIPS and Science Act adds a powerful and much-needed instrument in the U.S. arsenal to revitalize its ageing techno-security system. But China is constantly upgrading and expanding its toolbox, often in a far grander and expansive manner, such as with the introduction of highly ambitious long-term science, technology, and innovation plans in the past year. The scale, pace, and cost in this ratcheting up of efforts by Washington and Beijing to fortify their techno-security establishments looks set to far eclipse what took place between the United States and Soviet Union in the late 20th century. This is because the gap between the United States and China in economic and human resources and technological capabilities is much narrower than between the United States and Soviet Union.

Artificial Intelligence, Critical Systems, and the Control Problem (Mark Bailey and Kyle Kilian, HSToday)

The integration of multiagent systems could be far more dangerous and could lead to other (as of now unanticipated) failure modes between systems.