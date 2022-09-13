OUR PICKS Domestic Violent Extremists | California Lesson on Just How Weird Electricity Is | Al Qaeda’s 9/11 Memoir, and more

Published 13 September 2022

·DHS Chief Warns of “Emerging Threat of the Domestic Violent Extremist” ·’Jihad Against Americans’ Suspect in String of Seattle-Area, New Jersey Murders Sentenced to Another 93 Years ·Married Couple Who Plotted to Kill Americans for ISIS Plead Guilty ·Al Qaeda Releases Book Detailing 9/11 Planning on Anniversary of Terror Attacks: Report ·Domestic Terrorism Poses Greater Threat 21 Years After September 11 Attacks, Expert Says ·A Very California Lesson on Just How Weird Electricity Is ·The World May Have Already Crossed 5 Climate Tipping Points

DHS Chief Warns of “Emerging Threat of the Domestic Violent Extremist” (Axios)

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told MSNBC on Sunday the “threat landscape” has evolved in the 21 years since the 9/11 attacks from concerns about foreign terrorists to domestic extremists. What he’s saying: “Back when 9/11 occurred, in those years we were very focused on the foreign terrorist, the individual who sought to do a severe harm to enter the United States and do us harm,” Mayorkas said during his interview with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart. “It’s then evolved, we began to be more and more concerned about the individuals already resident in the United States radicalized by a foreign terrorist ideology,” Mayorkas continued. “Now we are seeing are seeing an emerging threat … over the last several years of the domestic violent extremist,” he added. “The individual here in the United States radicalized to violence by a foreign terrorist ideology, but also an ideology of hate, anti-government sentiment, false narratives propagated on online platforms, even personal grievances.” The big picture: Mayorkas pledged to make tackling domestic violent extremism a “National Priority Area” following the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection and announced last year the DHS was directing $77 million to state and local authorities to combat the rising problem.

‘Jihad Against Americans’ Suspect in String of Seattle-Area, New Jersey Murders Sentenced to Another 93 Years (Fox News)

A man accused of going on a killing spree as part of a “jihad against Americans” was sentenced on Friday to nearly a century behind bars in connection to three murders in Washington state in 2014. Ali Muhammad Brown, 37, had already been serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for a fourth murder later that same year in New Jersey, but sentencing for three counts of premeditated murder in Washington state did not come until Friday in King County Superior Court. Judge Jim Rogers sentenced Brown to another 1,118 months. (Cont.)