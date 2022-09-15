OUR PICKS Malicious Cyber Actors | American Blockchain Revolution | Transportation’s Insider Threat, and more

Published 14 September 2022

·Homeland Security Warns of Domestic Violent Extremist Threat ·California’s Newsom Signs Bill Requiring Social Media Firms’ Transparency ·‘Concrete Warnings’ Terror Groups Mean to Incite Violence on Temple Mount ·Advisory on Malicious Cyber Actors Affiliated with Iranian Government Agency ·Coordination, Action and Awareness Needed to Thwart Transportation’s Insider Threat ·The CHIPS Act Can Fuel an American Blockchain Revolution

Homeland Security Warns of Domestic Violent Extremist Threat (Ethen Kim Lieser, National Interest)

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warned that the “threat landscape has evolved considerably” in the twenty-one years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

California’s Newsom Signs Bill Requiring Social Media Firms’ Transparency (Reuters)

California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Tuesday he had signed a bill into law requiring transparency of social media companies, a move that could draw criticism from tech firms and industry groups. The law, AB-587, will require social media companies to publicly post their policies regarding hate speech, disinformation, harassment and extremism on their platforms, and report data on their enforcement of the policies. Last year, the governor of Texas signed a bill prohibiting social media firms from restricting users or their posts based on their viewpoint. The Supreme Court in May blocked the law, after technology industry groups sued. “California will not stand by as social media is weaponized to spread hate and disinformation that threaten our communities and foundational values as a country,” Newsom said in a statement.

‘Concrete Warnings’ Terror Groups Mean to Incite Violence on Temple Mount — Report (Times of Israel)

Israeli officials have “concrete warnings” that terror groups plan to incite violence in and around the Temple Mount ahead of the upcoming Jewish High Holidays, Kan news reported Tuesday, citing an unnamed security official. The official said the danger was presented during a security assessment that included Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Public Security Minister Omer Barlev and Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai. The source also said police had issued restraining orders to known Jewish and Arab agitators to keep away from the site during the upcoming holiday season. East Jerusalem social media accounts have encouraged Muslims to visit the Temple Mount throughout the upcoming Jewish holidays, particularly during the morning and afternoon, when Jews are allowed to visit. Palestinian news outlet WAFA reported that the call went out due to an increase in Jewish prayer activity at the flashpoint holy site and other activities Palestinians consider to be a threat to the status quo. WAFA also reported that some Jewish activists hope to bring the four species, specific plants used to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, onto the Temple Mount later next month.

Advisory on Malicious Cyber Actors Affiliated with Iranian Government Agency (CISA)

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the National Security Agency (NSA), U.S. Cyber Command Cyber National Mission Force (CNMF), the U.S. Department of the Treasury (Treasury), the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC), the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (CCCS), and the United Kingdom’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) today released a joint Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA) to highlight continued malicious cyber activity by advanced persistent threat (APT) actors affiliated with the Iranian Government’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Coordination, Action and Awareness Needed to Thwart Transportation’s Insider Threat (Steve Karoly, HSToday)

As TSA and the transportation security sector take strides towards developing Insider Threat mitigation implementation plans, both the general public and transportation sector insiders must be made aware of what is being done. It is critically important because awareness of these actions can deter potential insider threats.

The CHIPS Act Can Fuel an American Blockchain Revolution (Ralph Benko and Todd White, National Interest)

Less than 4 percent of the funds from the Chips and Science Act can put the United States at the commanding heights of blockchain technology.