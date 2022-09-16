EOD/IED & COUNTERMINE INITIATIVES Identifying and Neutralizing New Explosive Threats

Published 15 September 2022

The IED threats from insurgent characterized the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, but now the U.S. military is focusing on neutralizing bombs and mines that it could face in future conflicts against more advanced adversaries. DSI October 2022 EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium will highlight current initiatives toward identifying and neutralizing explosive threats to the homeland and critical infrastructure.

With the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars in the rearview mirror, the Defense Department is preparing for a new era of explosive ordnance disposal which will bring fresh challenges and require new technology solutions. Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by insurgents were one of the top threats during the post-9/11 conflicts. But now, the U.S. military is refocusing on neutralizing bombs and mines that it could face in future conflicts against more advanced adversaries.

The 2022 EOD/IED & Countermine Symposiumwill highlight current initiatives toward identifying and neutralizing explosive threats towards the homeland and critical infrastructure. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn of emerging technologies and hear about the capabilities urgently needed to better equip Warfighters for future large scale combat operations, including vehicle-mounted counter-IED systems and unmanned systems.

This symposium will feature senior level-speakers and sessions, including:

Developing Adaptive Ordnance Professionals to Effectively Sustain Army Readiness & Win in Multi-Domain Operations

- BG Michael Lalor, Chief of Ordnance, Commandant, U.S. Army Ordnance School

Directing the Overall Planning & Programming for Expeditionary Warfare Systems & Related Manpower, Training & Readiness

- BGen Marcus Annibale, USMC, Director, Expeditionary Warfare, OPNAV N95

Leading USAF EOD Initiatives Toward Preparing for New Era of Explosive Ordnance Disposal

- Brig Gen Brian S. Hartless, USAF, Deputy Director, Resource Integration, Incoming Air Force Director of Civil Engineers, Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, HQAF

Ensuring Acquisition in Excellence by Delivering Dominating Close Combat Capabilities to the Warfighter to Win in MDO

- COL Russell Hoff, USA, Project Manager, Close Combat Systems, Joint Program Executive Office Armaments & Ammunition

Guiding 71st Ordnance Group Efforts to Ensure an Effective Response to all CBRNE and WMD Threats

- COL Michael Schoonover, USA, Commander, 71st Ordnance Group

Conducting NAVSEA’s R&D Efforts Toward Finding Ordnance, Energetics, & EOD Solutions to the Warfighter

- CAPT Eric C. Correll, USN, Commanding Officer, Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division

To allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited.

