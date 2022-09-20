OUR PICKS Arrests Along U.S.-Mexico Border Top 2 Million | Tech-Industry Legislation | Cyber Threats Across the Americas, and more

Published 20 September 2022

U.S. Migration from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua Soars in August (Associated Press / VOA News)

The number of Venezuelans, Cubans and Nicaraguans taken into custody at the U.S. border with Mexico soared in August as migrants from Mexico and traditional sending countries were stopped less frequently, authorities said Monday.

U.S. authorities stopped migrants from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua about 56,000 times last month, up from 49,826 times in July and 23,141 times in August 2021, according to administration officials. At the same time, fewer migrants were stopped from Mexico and the Central American “Northern Triangle” countries of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras for a third straight month.

Overall, migrants were stopped about 203,000 times. They were stopped 199,976 times on the U.S. border with Mexico in July and 213,593 times in August 2021.

The growing numbers from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, are the latest sign of rapidly changing migration flows as U.S. authorities wrestle with unusually large influxes.

Arrests Along U.S.-Mexico Border Top 2 Million a Year for the First Time (Nick Miroff, Washington Post)

Federal authorities are on pace to make more than 2.3 million arrests during the 2022 fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30. That will far exceed last year’s record of more than 1.7 million arrests.

U.S. Asks Appeals Court to Restore Access to Sensitive Records Seized from Trump (Glenn Thrush, Alan Feuer and Charlie Savage, New York Times)

The Justice Department asked an appeals court on Friday to let the FBI regain access to about 100 sensitive documents taken from former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. However, the department did not seek to stop the installation of an outside arbiter to review other materials taken from Mar-a-Lago. Instead, in a 29-page filing, the department asked the court not to submit the roughly 100 files marked as classified through the vetting process of the special master. “Although the government believes the district court fundamentally erred in appointing a special master and granting injunctive relief, the government seeks to stay only the portions of the order causing the most serious and immediate harm to the government and the public,” wrote lawyers with the department’s national security division.